ASPCA Rescues Over 190 Dogs and Cats Found Living in 'Filthy and Dangerous Conditions' in Louisiana

The animals were found living in an "extremely crowded mobile home," per the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

Published on September 10, 2023 07:09AM EDT
ASPCA Rescues Over 190 Dogs and Cats in Louisiana. Photo:

Courtesy of ASPCA

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is changing the lives of over 190 dogs and cats.

Earlier this week, the organization rescued the large group of animals from a property in Louisiana, where they were found living in "filthy and dangerous conditions" and "suffering from untreated medical issues," according to a press release shared with PEOPLE.

The group of canines — which included puppies and pregnant dogs — were found living in an "extremely crowded mobile home" that had an "overwhelming odor of ammonia" when authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, per the release.

The release added that the dogs were "living among their own feces and urine" and had "soiled coats," with some of the dogs dealing with "untreated medical issues." The cats, meanwhile, were also found with untreated medical issues and were underweight.

Courtesy of ASPCA

The ASPCA was aided in the rescue by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana SPCA and the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, the release said.

Many of the dogs rescued were then transported to the Louisiana SPCA to receive care, per the release, while the cats were transported to Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center. Dogs suffering from medical or behavioral issues, meanwhile, were relocated to the ASPCA’s Cruelty Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio, for specialized treatment.

Courtesy of ASPCA

“Through a collaborative effort with local agencies in Natchitoches Parish and across Louisiana, we were able to help bring these animals to safety after they were found suffering in substandard conditions that resulted in an extremely poor quality of life,” ASPCA Legal Advocacy Senior Counsel Elizabeth Brandler said in a statement. 

She added, “The ASPCA commends the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for prioritizing animal welfare in their community and is grateful to the Louisiana SPCA and Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center for making this rescue operation possible by providing much-needed care for many of these dogs and cats until they can be placed into new, loving homes.”

