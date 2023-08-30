Nurses Who Work 16-Hour Shifts Keep Buying These Asics Sneakers That Are Under $50 Right Now

When you’re running around all day for work, the very last thing you want is for your feet to start hurting and distract you from the tasks at hand.

Having comfortable, supportive sneakers is essential if you’re always on the go — and no one knows that better than nurses, who often work extra-long shifts with minimal time spent sitting down. One of their go-to pairs of shoes? The Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, and they’re on sale at Amazon.



The sneakers are designed with a mesh upper that helps with breathability, cushioning made with gel technology that helps provide shock absorption, and a durable traction pattern on the outsoles. So, no matter how long you’re on your feet, you’ll be supported.

Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, Starting at $47

The Asics sneakers are offered in a whopping 25 color combos, including black and clear blue, gray and coral, and silver and white. Sizes start at 5 and go up to 12, with wide options available. Prices start at $47, a solid 33 percent off.



Plus, the shoes have earned a best-seller status at Amazon, along with 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, including plenty of impressed nurses. One nurse, who explained that they’re on their feet “16 hours a day,” wrote that the sneakers are the “only kind of shoes that I buy” that “fit perfectly and are comfy.”



Another nurse shared that the “attractive and comfortable” sneakers are “very supportive” when they spend hours on her feet at work, and added, “I receive compliments every time I wear these shoes.” A third reviewer, who works in a nursing home, called them “the perfect shoe” and added that “this shoe provides me with the comfort and support I need” for long days on the job.



Tired of aching feet and sore ankles at the end of the workday? Pick up a pair of these Asics sneakers while they’re on sale. And keep scrolling to check out more highly rated shoes that are discounted at Amazon.





