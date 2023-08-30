Nurses Who Work 16-Hour Shifts Keep Buying These Asics Sneakers That Are Under $50 Right Now

“This shoe provides me the comfort and support I need”

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 01:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off: Comfortable Shoe (nurse-loved) Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

When you’re running around all day for work, the very last thing you want is for your feet to start hurting and distract you from the tasks at hand. 

Having comfortable, supportive sneakers is essential if you’re always on the go — and no one knows that better than nurses, who often work extra-long shifts with minimal time spent sitting down. One of their go-to pairs of shoes? The Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, and they’re on sale at Amazon.

The sneakers are designed with a mesh upper that helps with breathability, cushioning made with gel technology that helps provide shock absorption, and a durable traction pattern on the outsoles. So, no matter how long you’re on your feet, you’ll be supported.

Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, Starting at $47

Amazon ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

Amazon

The Asics sneakers are offered in a whopping 25 color combos, including black and clear blue, gray and coral, and silver and white. Sizes start at 5 and go up to 12, with wide options available. Prices start at $47, a solid 33 percent off. 

Plus, the shoes have earned a best-seller status at Amazon, along with 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, including plenty of impressed nurses. One nurse, who explained that they’re on their feet “16 hours a day,” wrote that the sneakers are the “only kind of shoes that I buy” that “fit perfectly and are comfy.”

Another nurse shared that the “attractive and comfortable” sneakers are “very supportive” when they spend hours on her feet at work, and added, “I receive compliments every time I wear these shoes.” A third reviewer, who works in a nursing home, called them “the perfect shoe” and added that “this shoe provides me with the comfort and support I need” for long days on the job.

Tired of aching feet and sore ankles at the end of the workday? Pick up a pair of these Asics sneakers while they’re on sale. And keep scrolling to check out more highly rated shoes that are discounted at Amazon.

Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, Starting at $46

Amazon ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Joy Slip-On Sneaker, Starting at $40

Amazon Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker

Amazon

Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe, Starting at $38

Amazon Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, Starting $46

Amazon adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

LDW: Nordstrom Rack Deals Tout
13 Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack to Shop This Labor Day for Up to 84% Off
LDW: Labor Day Deals Tout
88 Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
LDW: Spanx Deals Tout
Spanx’s Labor Day Sale Has Flattering Jeans, Comfy Dresses, and More for Up to 70% Off
Related Articles
LDW: Nordstrom Rack Deals Tout
13 Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack to Shop This Labor Day for Up to 84% Off
collage of Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses
The 20 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses For Every Style
Birmingham Children's Hospital
British Nurse Arrested on Suspicion of Poisoning After Death of Baby in Pediatric ICU
LDW Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day
v
Gold Medalist Sprinter Noah Lyles Slammed by Drake, NBA Stars for Critical ‘World Champion’ Comments
Reese Witherspoon Denim Skirt Tout
Reese Witherspoon Stepped Out in a Classic Denim Skirt, so We Found Similar Options Starting at $25
Jennifer Garner Green Overalls Tout
Jennifer Garner Can’t Stop Wearing Overalls, and Her Latest Green Ones Are Great for Between-Season Dressing
Spanx Flash Sale tout
Best-Selling Spanx Leggings, Lounge Pants, and the Bra Jennifer Garner Raved About Are All Up to 70% Off
Jennifer Lopez Nameplate Necklace Tout
Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Ben’ Necklace Costs at Least $1,000 — but You Can Create Your Own Custom One for $23
Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Hilary Duff’s Lightweight Jacket Is Ideal for Between-Season Dressing, and Similar Styles Start at $30
I Walked 131,000+ Steps During My European Vacation in the Sneakers Eva Longoria Owns Tout
I Walked 131,000+ Steps During My European Vacation in the Sneakers Eva Longoria Owns
Andrew Hudson of Team Jamaica scratches his eye in the Men's 200m Semi-Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 24, 2023
Jamaican Sprinter Advances to 200 Meter Final After Getting Glass Shard in Eye in Golf Cart Crash
fall wedding guest dress under $50 roundup tout
9 Elegant Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Mindy Kaling, jennifer garner, jennifer lopez,gigi hadid
Ugg Slippers, Boots, and Moccasins Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off Ahead of Cozy Season
Best Loafers Selena Gomez
The 14 Best Loafers of 2023, Including the Pair Recently Seen on Selena Gomez
Slovakias Dominik Cerny and Slovakias Hana Burzalova pose for a picture after getting engaged following the womens 35km race
Slovakian Race Walkers Get Engaged at Finish Line at World Athletics Championships: 'She Said Yes!'