An Instagram search for #asianglow or #asianflush will unearth videos of people documenting the experience — showing how small quantities of alcohol can cause flushing that extends all the way down to their collarbones. Others take a lighter approach, joking about the awkwardness that comes with the immediate onset of ruddiness.

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina even poked fun at it in an Instagram selfie with John Cho, Lana Condor, Jenny Han and Constance Wu, writing, “The pink light really brings out our communal Asian glow. Or maybe we were all extremely drunk at the time. Either way everyone in this pic inspires me and I love them.”

The ruddiness, known as alcohol flush reaction, is caused by a genetic mutation, the ALDH2*2 variant, which is predominantly found in those of East Asian descent. And for the estimated 560 million who experience this reaction, it could signal serious health implications from drinking alcohol, The Washington Post reports.

Those who experience flushing of the skin lack an enzyme needed to thoroughly metabolize alcohol — leading to a potential buildup of carcinogenic byproducts and increased risks to develop a wide range of cancers — from esophageal to gastric cancer to breast cancer— as well as coronary artery disease, stroke and osteoporosis.

Alcohol is first metabolized into acetaldehyde, “a highly toxic substance and known carcinogen” the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism explains.

Normally, acetaldehyde is further metabolized — but those with the ALDH2*2 variant can't do it efficiently.

Experts say getting a red face from drinking alcohol is a warning sign that your body can't metabolize it properly. Getty Images

“This ALDH2 deficiency leads to alcohol not being metabolized normally, and acetaldehyde — essentially, a poison — builds up in the blood,” The Washington Post points out.

“Acetaldehyde is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization, meaning it has been proven to cause cancer in humans,” Che-Hong Chen, country director of the Stanford Center for Asian Health Research and Education told The Washington Post. “Even with just two cans of beer, the amount of acetaldehyde in their blood is already reaching carcinogenic levels.”

And “alcohol is toxic to cells, and when it gets into the cells of your blood vessels, it makes them dilate,” dermatologist Alok Vij explained to the Cleveland Clinic. “This reddens the skin and can make you feel warm.”

While some people will preventatively take an antihistamine to avoid feeling discomfort during drinking, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism points out, “hindering alcohol flushing elevates the risk of cancer by enabling higher levels of alcohol consumption and thus higher acetaldehyde production.”

And Chen told The Washington Post that the red flush should be seen as a warning.

“Think of it as your body having a pain sensation to tell you to stop drinking.”

