Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy a Fun-Filled Vacation at Universal Studios Hollywood

"Happiness is Universal!" Kutcher wrote on Instagram

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 03:35PM EDT
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on vacation at Universal Studios Hollywood
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on vacation at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo:

Ashton Kutcher/Instagram

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are having a blast at Universal Studios Hollywood

On Tuesday, the That ‘70s Show actor shared a photo of himself on Instagram with his wife and former costar on vacation. In the snap, Kutcher, 45, and Kunis, 40, are smiling and wearing hats in front of the iconic theme park globe.

"Happiness is universal! Thank you @unistudios for the tickets!” Kutcher captioned the post.

When the Hollywood power couple aren't on vacation, they're gearing up for visitors at home. Earlier this month, the Jobs actor announced on Instagram alongside Kunis that they made their guest home available to rent in a partnership with Airbnb.

In the short video clip, Kutcher could be seen sitting next to his wife in front of their beach home in Santa Barbara County and telling her about his “really dumb idea.”

“It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise,” the actor said, to which she responded with a laugh, “I’m sure. What’s this idea?”

“I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here,” he continued. Kunis asked in response, “Like, in real life?”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher arrive at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher arrive at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Anna Webber/Getty

“Ok, so we’re doing it? Great!,” he said as she blurted out a shocked, “What!?”

Kutcher captioned the post with, “It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!"

On his Instagram Story, Kutcher shared a link to the listing, which redirects visitors to an Airbnb landing page titled “Ashton & Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis.”

According to the listing — which is now closed — the home has one bed, one bathroom and two bedrooms, accommodating up to four guests for the one-night stay.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple described the property as “a home away from home,” holding “beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains” with “no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay."

The pair began dating in early 2012, 13 years after they met on That '70s Show. They welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2014, married in July 2015 and welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.

Though Kutcher has led a successful career in Hollywood, he told PEOPLE in February that his fame and accolades cannot compare to his family.

"For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father," he gushed. "It's the most important role in my life."

Related Articles
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
All About the Jersey Shore Location Where Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Got Married
The Oppenheim Group's boss and Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim is pictured with his girlfriend Danika Tanya during a romantic swim while vacationing in Saint-Tropez.
Jason Oppenheim Spotted Kissing New Woman in Saint-Tropez 3 Months After Marie-Lou Nurk Split
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are currently vacationing together amidst their separation
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Vacation Together with Daughters in Italy Amid Separation
Blake Lively Posts Sunny Photo of Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Shares Sunny Photo of Ryan Reynolds Paired with ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Song Lyrics
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Take Couple's Trip to Disneyland 'For the Food'
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Take Couple's Trip to Disneyland 'For the Food' — See the Fun Photos
Lizzo seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Lizzo Shares First Instagram Post Since Addressing Allegations from Former Dancers
Leni Klum on a boat with boyfriend
Leni Klum Shares Sweet Smooch in Strappy Green Bikini While Vacationing on a Yacht
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Vacations with Family in Tulum Following Health Crisis — See the Photos!
Joanna and Chip Gaines
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Waco Hotel Is Now Accepting Reservations! Here’s How to Get One
Portugal
Portugal Named the Best European Country to Retire, New Study Finds
Meadow Walker (only daughter of the late actor Paul Walker) and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan enjoy their vacation in the golf resort of Saint-Tropez
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Jet Skis in Saint-Tropez with Her Husband Louis Thornton-Allan
Aaron Rodgers, Joe Jonas
Aaron Rodgers Joins Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to 'Celebrate!' Joe Jonas' 34th Birthday
Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford and Lisa Rinna Vacation on Private Island in the Hamptons of Canada
Ellen Degeneres and Portia DeRossi can't keep their hands off each other while kissing on a 40-foot catamaran yacht celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in Santa Barbara harbor on Wednesday
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Smooch on a Yacht While Celebrating 15th Anniversary
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona, Iowa.
Popular Iowa Theme Park Announces Rare Indoor Wooden Roller Coaster Will Reopen in 2024
Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation in Greece
Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation with Her Best Pals in Greece