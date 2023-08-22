Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy a Fun-Filled Vacation at Universal Studios Hollywood

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are having a blast at Universal Studios Hollywood.

On Tuesday, the That ‘70s Show actor shared a photo of himself on Instagram with his wife and former costar on vacation. In the snap, Kutcher, 45, and Kunis, 40, are smiling and wearing hats in front of the iconic theme park globe.

"Happiness is universal! Thank you @unistudios for the tickets!” Kutcher captioned the post.

When the Hollywood power couple aren't on vacation, they're gearing up for visitors at home. Earlier this month, the Jobs actor announced on Instagram alongside Kunis that they made their guest home available to rent in a partnership with Airbnb.

In the short video clip, Kutcher could be seen sitting next to his wife in front of their beach home in Santa Barbara County and telling her about his “really dumb idea.”

“It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise,” the actor said, to which she responded with a laugh, “I’m sure. What’s this idea?”

“I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here,” he continued. Kunis asked in response, “Like, in real life?”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher arrive at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Anna Webber/Getty

“Ok, so we’re doing it? Great!,” he said as she blurted out a shocked, “What!?”

Kutcher captioned the post with, “It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!"

On his Instagram Story, Kutcher shared a link to the listing, which redirects visitors to an Airbnb landing page titled “Ashton & Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis.”



According to the listing — which is now closed — the home has one bed, one bathroom and two bedrooms, accommodating up to four guests for the one-night stay.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The couple described the property as “a home away from home,” holding “beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains” with “no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay."



The pair began dating in early 2012, 13 years after they met on That '70s Show. They welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2014, married in July 2015 and welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.



Though Kutcher has led a successful career in Hollywood, he told PEOPLE in February that his fame and accolades cannot compare to his family.

"For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father," he gushed. "It's the most important role in my life."