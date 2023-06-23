Ashton Kutcher Calls Himself the 'Luckiest Man Alive' in Rare Tribute to Wife Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher is counting his blessings!

The 45-year-old Two and a Half Men alum took to Instagram Friday to share a rare tribute to his wife of nearly eight years, Mila Kunis.

"I'm the luckiest man alive," the actor captioned his post. "#gratitude."

The photo featured Kunis, 39, standing in front of a blue ocean during a tropical getaway with a beautiful mountain range in the background. She held her arms out wide and stretched towards the sky as a rainbow lined up perfectly behind her.

Fans flocked to the comments to gush over the cute couple moment.

“Kelso and Jackie FOREVER 💛💛💛,” one fan wrote, referencing their respective characters on That ‘70s Show.

“STOP IT YOU GUYS ARE #1 GOALS,” another user said, while someone else commented, “What a beautiful picture of a beautiful woman! 😍❤️ You're the best couple [in] the world!!!”

Kutcher is known to pay tribute to his wife in big ways.

Back in February, the actor revealed he once considered naming a mountain after Kunis after he took a trip to the South Pole to help with his autoimmune condition.

"We get to the top and he said, 'You're the first person that has ever climbed this mountain. You get to name it,' " he recalled during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I was like, 'Okay really? It's Mount Mila.' And he says 'No, no, it's bad luck to name it after another person, so don't do that.'"

Instead of Mount Mila, Kutcher opted to name it "Awesome" in Russian because Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, grew up speaking the language. "So I got to name a mountain while I was there," he added. "It was wild."

The two began dating in early 2012, 13 years after they met on That '70s Show. They welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2014, married in July 2015 and welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.



Though Kutcher has led a successful career in Hollywood, he told PEOPLE in February that his fame and accolades cannot compare to his family.

"For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father," he gushed. "It's the most important role in my life."

