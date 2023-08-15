Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are Listing Their Santa Barbara Guest House on Airbnb — See Inside!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are inviting "complete strangers" to stay in their guest house.

The Your Place or Mine actor, 45, announced on Instagram alongside his wife, that the couple have partnered with Airbnb to make their guest home available to rent out on the home sharing platform.

In the short clip, Kutcher can be seen sitting next to Kunis in front of their beach home in Santa Barbara County and telling her about his “really dumb idea.”

“It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise,” the actor says, to which she responds with a laugh, “I’m sure. What’s this idea?”

“I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here,” he continues. Kunis appears to chuckle in response and asks, “Like, in real life?”

“Ok, so we’re doing it? Great!,” he says as she let out a surprised, “What!?”

Kutcher captioned the post explaining, “It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!"

Katya Grozovskaya

He shared a link to the listing in his Instagram Story, which brings people to a landing page on Airbnb showing off the place dubbed “Ashton & Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis.” The opportunity to book for one lucky party opens Wednesday at 10am PST.”

The listing for a one-night stay on Aug. 19 says up to four people can stay at the home, which boasts two bedrooms, one bed and one bathroom.

Katya Grozovskaya

The couple described the beach house as their “home away from home” that's perfect for some “R&R” with views of the Santa Ynez mountains. The home comes with many essentials — wifi, security cameras on property, towels, soap and toilet paper — it does not include some other amenities, like a washer, air conditioning, a hairdryer or shampoo.

The couple's listing says that while at the beach house, guests can “hike on nearby trails and take in gorgeous panoramic views,” enjoy "a cup of coffee on the beach” and “ local bites and shops just steps away from the coastline.”

Katya Grozovskaya

They also noted that they will greet guests upon arrival and make sure they “have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach.”

Katya Grozovskaya

The announcement doesn't come as a total surprise as Kutcher is an investor in Airbnb, along with other companies like Uber, Spotify and Warby Parker, per CNBC.

He also has a special connection with the vacation rental company, having revealed at a panel at the Airbnb Open 2016 that he lived in Airbnbs for a year following his divorce from Demi Moore.

Katya Grozovskaya

He recalled the kindness he received from a stranger during one of his Airbnb stays. “I went to Europe and I flew in and got in in the middle of the night. I arrived at the Airbnb at 2 a.m. The person had left me dinner and a glass of wine,” he said, adding that it was "the magic and the love that I needed in that moment.”

Kutcher and Kunis's listing comes just a week after Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, also revealed that she would invite one special traveler to have an exclusive stay at her Montecito, Calif. guest house for a one-night stay on Sept. 9.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented," she wrote alongside the clip of the announcement.

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay," she wrote in her post.