Ashley Wagner Slams U.S. Figure Skating for Hiring Supporter of Former Skater She Accused of Sexual Assault

In 2019, Wagner, a former Olympic skater, was one of four people who accused the late John Coughlin of sexual assault

By
Published on May 30, 2023 05:39 PM
Ashley Wagner John Coughlin
Photo: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Harry How/Getty

Ashley Wagner, who accused John Coughlin of sexual assault in 2019, is speaking out following the decision by U.S. Figure Skating to hire a woman who has publicly supported the late skater.

“Around the time that women including myself were coming forward with our experiences of sexual assault with John Coughlin, this individual was extremely vocal against the truth of our experiences,” the former Olympic figure skater, 32, said in an Instagram story video earlier this month about USFS’ decision to hire Kelsey Parker Gislason, according to USA Today. “… As soon as you put that out on social media, you should become unhireable for certain positions.”

Wagner added, "I want to make it clear that in this position, this person is now a mandatory reporter (of sexual assault and sexual abuse to the U.S. Center for SafeSport). And I’m sorry if my trust has been compromised in this person’s ability to believe survivors and approach this and many of these delicate situations of sexual assault with any ounce of respect, dignity or appropriate care.”

ashley-wagner.jpg

In a statement about Parker Gislason’s hiring obtained by the newspaper, USFS said: “U.S. Figure Skating encourages anyone who has been abused or suspects sexual abuse or misconduct to report it to local law enforcement, the U.S. Center for SafeSport or U.S. Figure Skating.”

PEOPLE has reached out to USFS for comment.

Parker Gislason, who was hired as a senior manager, high performance development by the skating body, has stood by Coughlin, her former pairs partner, in social media posts and used the hashtags #Justiceforjohncoughlin and #TheJohnIknew alongside her defense of the two-time U.S. national pairs champion.

Days after the accusations came to light, and one day after Coughlin was issued a temporary suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating for unspecified conduct, he died by suicide at age 33.

SafeSport, a watchdog organization for U.S. sports, had received three allegations of sexual assault against Coughlin at that point, including one from his longtime skating partner Bridget Namiotka.

“I’m sorry but John hurt at least 10 people including me,” Namiotka, who skated with Coughlin from ages 14 to 17, while he was 18 to 21, wrote on Facebook. “He sexually abused me for 2 years. Nobody innocent hangs themself [sic].”

Wagner’s was reportedly the fourth sexual assault accusation against Coughlin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She shared her story in a first-person essay by USA Today in 2019, writing that he assaulted her when she was 17 in 2008, when she and the then-22-year-old Coughlin were in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a figure skating camp. The 2014 Olympic bronze medalist said that Coughlin groped and kissed her while she was asleep in bed after a party.

“It was the middle of the night when I felt him crawl into my bed,” Wagner wrote in USA Today. “I had been sleeping and didn’t move because I didn’t understand what it meant. I thought he just wanted a place to sleep. But then he started kissing my neck. I pretended to be deep asleep, hoping he would stop. He didn’t. When his hands started to wander, when he started touching me, groping my body, I tried to shift around so that he would think I was waking up and would stop. He didn’t.”

Wagner wrote that she started to cry, opened her eyes and pulled Coughlin’s hand away, telling him to stop.

“He looked at me for a few seconds, quietly got up and left the room. All of this happened over the period of about five minutes. That is such a small amount of time, but it’s haunted me ever since,” she wrote.

Coughlin said on Jan. 7, 2019 — 11 days before his death — that the accusations were “unfounded.”

Wagner commented on Gislason's hiring again on Twitter Tuesday, calling it "so incredibly frustrating and disappointing to see."

"As an organization that promised to make change surrounding a culture of grooming and abuse, this feels like a careless step backwards, disregarding the truth and experiences of survivors," she said.

"... I’m tired of it feeling like my one story needs to carry the weight of huge change. It’s not just me, so many men and women have been harmed by this culture. @USFigureSkating please make good on what you promised me. I believe you want change. Make it happen."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale
Jimmie Allen's Wife Alexis Posted About 'Chaos' and 'Third Parties' Before Assault Allegations Against Singer
Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves as jury selection is set to begin in the defamation case against former US President Donald Trump
Trump Accuser Natasha Stoynoff Reacts to E. Jean Carroll Trial Verdict: 'There Is Power in Truth' (Exclusive)
E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
Donald Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Reacts to Verdict in Emotional Sexual Abuse Trial: 'Overwhelmed with Joy'
Kara Goucher rollout
Olympic Runner Kara Goucher on Sex Abuse Allegations Against Coach: 'I Want My Voice to Be Heard'
Robert Griswold of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal
Paralympic Swimmer Robert Griswold Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teammate in New Lawsuit
Evan Rachel Wood; Marilyn Manson
Evan Rachel Wood Files Alleged Texts and Voicemails to Prove She Didn't Pressure Marilyn Manson Accuser
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.
Woman Who Shot Husband Who Allegedly Molested Kids Says She'll 'Apologize' When He Does
ashley morgan smithline and marilyn manson
Marilyn Manson Accuser Ashley Smithline Says Her Previous Claims of Sexual Abuse Against Rocker Are 'False'
Alexander Wang Julia Fox
Julia Fox Defends Her Appearance in Alexander Wang's NYFW Show: 'We Need to Leave Room for Rehabilitation'
Ashley Cain-Gribble & Timothy Leduc (USA) - Figure Skating : Team Pairs Free Skating during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games; Ashley Cain Instagram
Olympian Ashley Cain-Gribble Ice Skates in the Streets of Texas During Historic Freeze: Watch
US Figure Skating ON INSTAGRAM
U.S. Figure Skating 'Frustrated' by Lack of Final Decision in Team Event, Calls for Fair Ruling
ashley morgan smithline and marilyn manson
Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Model Ashley Smithline Dismissed by Judge
U.S. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled Dereliction of Duty: Examining the Inspector Generals Report on the FBIs Handling of the Larry Nassar Investigation, in Hart Building on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Aly Raisman on the 'Power' of Supporting Those Who've Been Abused: 'Most Survivors Don't Get That'
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman Says She's 'Been Trying to Process, Recover' After Testimony About FBI's Nassar Failures
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in 'She Said' Was 'Validating'
Boston Ballet Dancer Dusty Button
Former Boston Ballerina Dusty Button & Husband Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Dance Students 