Ashley Wagner Slams U.S. Figure Skating for Hiring Supporter of Former Skater She Accused of Sexual Assault

Ashley Wagner, who accused John Coughlin of sexual assault in 2019, is speaking out following the decision by U.S. Figure Skating to hire a woman who has publicly supported the late skater.

“Around the time that women including myself were coming forward with our experiences of sexual assault with John Coughlin, this individual was extremely vocal against the truth of our experiences,” the former Olympic figure skater, 32, said in an Instagram story video earlier this month about USFS’ decision to hire Kelsey Parker Gislason, according to USA Today. “… As soon as you put that out on social media, you should become unhireable for certain positions.”

Wagner added, "I want to make it clear that in this position, this person is now a mandatory reporter (of sexual assault and sexual abuse to the U.S. Center for SafeSport). And I’m sorry if my trust has been compromised in this person’s ability to believe survivors and approach this and many of these delicate situations of sexual assault with any ounce of respect, dignity or appropriate care.”



In a statement about Parker Gislason’s hiring obtained by the newspaper, USFS said: “U.S. Figure Skating encourages anyone who has been abused or suspects sexual abuse or misconduct to report it to local law enforcement, the U.S. Center for SafeSport or U.S. Figure Skating.”



PEOPLE has reached out to USFS for comment.

Parker Gislason, who was hired as a senior manager, high performance development by the skating body, has stood by Coughlin, her former pairs partner, in social media posts and used the hashtags #Justiceforjohncoughlin and #TheJohnIknew alongside her defense of the two-time U.S. national pairs champion.



Days after the accusations came to light, and one day after Coughlin was issued a temporary suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating for unspecified conduct, he died by suicide at age 33.

SafeSport, a watchdog organization for U.S. sports, had received three allegations of sexual assault against Coughlin at that point, including one from his longtime skating partner Bridget Namiotka.

“I’m sorry but John hurt at least 10 people including me,” Namiotka, who skated with Coughlin from ages 14 to 17, while he was 18 to 21, wrote on Facebook. “He sexually abused me for 2 years. Nobody innocent hangs themself [sic].”

Wagner’s was reportedly the fourth sexual assault accusation against Coughlin.

She shared her story in a first-person essay by USA Today in 2019, writing that he assaulted her when she was 17 in 2008, when she and the then-22-year-old Coughlin were in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a figure skating camp. The 2014 Olympic bronze medalist said that Coughlin groped and kissed her while she was asleep in bed after a party.

“It was the middle of the night when I felt him crawl into my bed,” Wagner wrote in USA Today. “I had been sleeping and didn’t move because I didn’t understand what it meant. I thought he just wanted a place to sleep. But then he started kissing my neck. I pretended to be deep asleep, hoping he would stop. He didn’t. When his hands started to wander, when he started touching me, groping my body, I tried to shift around so that he would think I was waking up and would stop. He didn’t.”



Wagner wrote that she started to cry, opened her eyes and pulled Coughlin’s hand away, telling him to stop.



“He looked at me for a few seconds, quietly got up and left the room. All of this happened over the period of about five minutes. That is such a small amount of time, but it’s haunted me ever since,” she wrote.



Coughlin said on Jan. 7, 2019 — 11 days before his death — that the accusations were “unfounded.”

Wagner commented on Gislason's hiring again on Twitter Tuesday, calling it "so incredibly frustrating and disappointing to see."

"As an organization that promised to make change surrounding a culture of grooming and abuse, this feels like a careless step backwards, disregarding the truth and experiences of survivors," she said.

"... I’m tired of it feeling like my one story needs to carry the weight of huge change. It’s not just me, so many men and women have been harmed by this culture. @USFigureSkating please make good on what you promised me. I believe you want change. Make it happen."



If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.