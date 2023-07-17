Ashley Tisdale Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Jupiter Playing in the Pool with 'Uncle' Austin Butler

Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler's friendship dates back over 15 years

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 05:12PM EDT
Ashley Tisdale Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Jupiter Playing in the Pool with 'Uncle' Austin Butler
Photo:

Instagram/ashleytisdaleRick Rowell/Disney Channel via Getty

Ashley Tisdale's BFF is getting in some time with her baby girl.

Over the weekend, the High School Musical actress, 38, shared a photo of her daughter, 2-year-old Jupiter Iris, in the pool having fun with her longtime best friend and Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure costar, Austin Butler.

"Spent the day with Uncle Austin @austinbutler❤️," Tisdale captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ashley Tisdale , austin butler
Ben Mark Holzberg/Disney Channel via Getty

The longtime pals have forged a very close friendship since working on their two films together. Previously, Tisdale described Butler as her "twin born 7 years later" while celebrating his 30th birthday last year.

"You've been my closest friend through the years. You're the type of friend that came over when I was crying on the floor from a horrible breakup and not only lifted me off the ground but brought my favorite candy," she wrote in a tribute post. "I honestly didn't think anyone would ever understand me like you, but then enter my husband [Christopher French] and you happily embraced him like a brother. There's no one like you Austin."

Last year, Tisdale and Butler reconnected face-to-face for the first time in two-and-half years.

"When you haven't seen your best friend in 2 1/2 years," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair in January. "You hold on real tight and don't wanna let go."

Butler met Jupiter for the first time during their reunion, with Tisdale sharing the moment on Instagram.

"He didn't get to see me pregnant in person because it's been two 1/2 years since he's been home but this guy FaceTimed me throughout and it felt like he was there," she wrote of expecting Jupiter with her husband.

She added, "He even FaceTimed Jupiter in the hospital the morning after I had her. He's one of my best friends and to see him with Juju is so special ❤️."

Related Articles
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Took Her Daughters to Their First Concert, a KidzBop Show: 'They Didn't Want to Leave'
flea with baby
Flea and Baby Son Wear Matching Sunglasses as They Go on Sunny Stroll — See the Adorable Photo!
Ant Anstead Shares First Photo of Girlfriend Renee Zellweger with Two of His Three Kids at Formal Event
Ant Anstead Shares First Photo of Girlfriend Renée Zellweger with Two of His Kids at Formal Event
Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday in Epic Super Mario Party
Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday with Epic Super Mario Party
Angelina Jolie spotted on a apartment hunt with Pax and Zahara in New York City, NY, USA
Angelina Jolie Steps Out with Son Pax and Daughter Zahara While Apartment Hunting in NYC: Photos
Messi family
Lionel Messi Smiles Poolside with All Three Kids as They Settle into Miami — See the Family Photo!
Jenna Bush Hager son learns how to swim
Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Was Scared to Watch Son, 3, Learn to Swim in the Ocean: 'Closed My Eyes'
Brigitte Nielsen Poses with Daughter Frida in Rare Photo Celebrating Her 60th Birthday
Brigitte Nielsen Poses with Daughter Frida, 5, in Rare Photo Celebrating Her 60th Birthday
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos of Sons Mason and Reign on 'Night Walk with My Boys'
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Son Mason with Brother Reign: 'Night Walk with My Boys'
Tom Brady family vacation
Tom Brady Enjoys Beach Vacation with All Three of His Kids — See the Sweet Photos!
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: ‘He Is My World'
Gwyneth Paltrow Apple Martin goop
Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs Out with Lookalike Daughter Apple, 19, at Their Hamptons Home
Kim Kardashian, North
Kim Kardashian and North West Use TikTok Aging Filter: 'I Look Gorgeous'
Mattias Paulin Ferrell, Axel Paulin Ferrell, Will Ferrell, Viveca Paulin and Magnus Paulin Ferrell attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Will Ferrell's Three Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance at 'Barbie' Premiere — See the Photos!
Daymond John
Daymond John Praises His 'Two Great Partners' for Helping to Raise His Three Daughters
emily maynard baby photo
Emily Maynard Johnson's 10-Month-Old Son Jones Gives Huge Toothless Grin in Sweet New Photo