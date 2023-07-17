Ashley Tisdale Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Jupiter Playing in the Pool with 'Uncle' Austin Butler

Ashley Tisdale's BFF is getting in some time with her baby girl.

Over the weekend, the High School Musical actress, 38, shared a photo of her daughter, 2-year-old Jupiter Iris, in the pool having fun with her longtime best friend and Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure costar, Austin Butler.

"Spent the day with Uncle Austin @austinbutler❤️," Tisdale captioned the shot.

Ben Mark Holzberg/Disney Channel via Getty

The longtime pals have forged a very close friendship since working on their two films together. Previously, Tisdale described Butler as her "twin born 7 years later" while celebrating his 30th birthday last year.

"You've been my closest friend through the years. You're the type of friend that came over when I was crying on the floor from a horrible breakup and not only lifted me off the ground but brought my favorite candy," she wrote in a tribute post. "I honestly didn't think anyone would ever understand me like you, but then enter my husband [Christopher French] and you happily embraced him like a brother. There's no one like you Austin."

Last year, Tisdale and Butler reconnected face-to-face for the first time in two-and-half years.

"When you haven't seen your best friend in 2 1/2 years," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair in January. "You hold on real tight and don't wanna let go."

Butler met Jupiter for the first time during their reunion, with Tisdale sharing the moment on Instagram.

"He didn't get to see me pregnant in person because it's been two 1/2 years since he's been home but this guy FaceTimed me throughout and it felt like he was there," she wrote of expecting Jupiter with her husband.

She added, "He even FaceTimed Jupiter in the hospital the morning after I had her. He's one of my best friends and to see him with Juju is so special ❤️."