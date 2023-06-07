Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Her New 'French Girl' Inspired Curtain Bangs — See Her Summer Style!

The actress-turned-lifestyle-entrepreneur linked up with Vernon (Buddy) William Porter for her new summer hairdo

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on June 7, 2023
Published on June 7, 2023 02:31 PM
ashley tisdale gets bangs
Photo:

Instagram/lindahaymakeup

Ashley Tisdale is looking fabulous! 

The Being Frenshe founder, 37, debuted a new set of chic curtain bangs, just in time for summer. 

In new photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the High School Musical alum poses in her freshly cut fringe, which falls just at her eyebrows.

What makes the style so effortlessly chic is the wispy front pieces that fan out to thicker face-framing parts. 

Tisdale’s side bangs seamlessly blend into her tousled waves styled by pro Vernon (Buddy) William Porter, who was also in charge of the cutting. 

ashley tisdale gets bangs

Instagram/ashleytisdale

The actress showed love for her new locks on Instagram, writing, “In my French girl era,” referencing the style worn by Parisian It girls. 

In the pictures, Tisdale wears a casual heather gray button-up top that lets her spunky brunette hair do all of the talking. 

She teased her big reveal only a few days ago in a short clip supporting her brand’s new campaign. In the video, only the side of Tisdale’s hair can be seen — but that didn’t stop fans from calling it out. 

Tisdale’s followers immediately took notice of her upgraded look, with one writing, “Omg this hairstyle looks sooo good on you!!!” and another calling her strands “stunning.” 

She also wasn't the only one in her household sprucing up her 'do. She shared on her Instagram Story that her husband, Christopher French, also got a trim, writing, "Everyone's getting haircuts around here."

ashley tisdale gets bangs

Instagram/ashleytisdale

Hair is a topic the former Disney Channel star has openly talked about, specifically because she struggles with alopecia and hair loss. She started to take note of the change in her early 20s when she discovered a bald spot on her hairline. 

"A lot of people feel embarrassed to talk about these issues," she wrote alongside an Instagram video of her detailing her experience. "Any type of hair loss can affect your self-esteem, especially if you feel like you're the only one going through it. That's why I want to talk about it openly — because it's nothing to be ashamed of."

Ashley Tisdale attends SHEGLAM's Glam House Pop-Up Hosted by Ashley Tisdale
Steven Simione/Getty Images

Tisdale explained the variety of ways she deals with the condition, such as following a autoimmune-targeted diet for gut health, figuring out ways to manage her stress and undergoing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment, in which a person's blood is drawn, processed, and then injected into the scalp.

In sharing the video, she had one goal in mind: reminding those also suffering from alopecia to know they’re “not alone.” 

