Ashley Tisdale Is a ‘Huge Amazon Person’ — and She Showed Us Her Latest Order

Like most of us, Ashley Tisdale loves shopping at Amazon.

Last week, the High School Musical alum, 37, called herself a “huge Amazon person” when she sat down with PEOPLE in New York City to discuss her recent partnership with Colgate Total.

“There’s an endless amount of things I get on there,” Tisdale tells PEOPLE. To prove it, she pulled up her recent Amazon orders on her phone and revealed her latest purchase: her daughter’s lunch box.

Tisdale’s two-year-old daughter, Jupiter, with whom she shares with husband Christopher French, is starting school this month — and the toddler is “super excited” about it, according to her mom. Amazon has plenty of practical kids’ lunch boxes from customer-loved brands like Bentgo, including this popular pick that’s on sale for $26 right now.

Bentgo Kids Lunch Box, $26 (Save $14)

Amazon

More than 45,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Bentgo lunch box a five-star rating. The dishwasher-safe, leak-proof lunch box can fit a small sandwich and plenty of snacks in its five compartments. Reviewers with kids ranging from ages two to six rave about how easy to clean it is and how the latches are simple for children to use.

Kids Lunch Boxes at Amazon

Tisdale says she was “crying all the way home” when she dropped Jupiter off for a recent summer program, but the toddler “just loves” being there. And while Tisdale calls her daughter “a pretty independent person,” she’s not picking out her own outfits just yet.

"She would probably pick out either the Encanto dress or Elsa dress to wear to school,” Tisdale shares, laughing. “She's constantly playing a different character and putting on some dress to watch the movie.”

One thing Jupiter is starting to learn to do on her own is brushing her teeth. Tisdale says it’s important to “instill that ritual” in kids from a young age, and calls it “the foundation of my routine.”

“That and washing my face are two things I can’t compromise on,” she says. Tisdale turns to Colgate, which she calls her “trusted brand forever,” for her oral hygiene regimen, using the brand’s Total Plaque Pro Release Whitening Toothpaste to feel “dentist-ready.” The formula helps prevent cavities by fighting plaque along the gumline, according to the brand.

Total Plaque Pro Release Whitening Toothpaste

Amazon

“I am someone who definitely gets anxious going to the dentist,” Tisdale admits. “But [this toothpaste] makes me feel so confident.”



