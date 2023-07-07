'Joy Ride' Star Ashley Park Says Her Boyfriend Is 'So Supportive' of Her Success

The actress (and PEOPLE's July digital cover star) shares a glimpse at the joy in her personal life: '[He] genuinely feels happiness when I do

By
Clarissa Cruz
Clarissa Cruz Headshot
Clarissa Cruz
Published on July 7, 2023 12:15PM EDT

In the raucous buddy comedy Joy Ride (out July 7), Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu star as four friends who go on a business trip to Asia that goes gloriously, debaucherously wrong. As such, it's stuffed with hilarious set pieces: A drug-fueled train ride, an inadvertently raunchy K-pop performance and an energetic (perhaps too energetic) hotel room threesome among them. 

Director Adele Lim was initially nervous about the latter scene, involving Park, Chris Pang and Rohain Arora who play strangers who take quite a liking to each other after meeting at a hotel bar.

"It's one thing to write a scene like that on the page," says Lim, who co-wrote Crazy Rich Asians and makes her directorial debut with Joy Ride. "It's a whole other thing with actors who are not wearing a lot of clothes who've never worked with each other before. I was most surprised by the openness and trust that Ashley had in me and our producers....because it was her joy and her ease that I think put the other actors at ease."

While Park was willing to put it all out there romantically on camera, offscreen, the Emily in Paris and Beef star prefers to keep her relationship private. In her interview for PEOPLE's July digital cover, she declined to give many details about her boyfriend — but she did share that he's totally in her corner when it comes to her career.

“I've just never been with someone so supportive,” she says. "And not supportive like, ‘Oh, that's so cool for you,’ but who genuinely feels happiness when I do.”

Ashley Park photographed at a private location in Malibu, CA on June 12, 2023.

It's clear she's in a great place when it comes to love and relationships. (Case in point? Said boyfriend showed up at the end of the digital cover shoot to spend time with his leading lady before she had to jump on a flight.)

She says learning more about her own needs has made this kind of joy possible. “I was always that person who wanted to give all of myself to other people, and that's what made me feel fulfilled,” she says. “I don't want to be that person who is now this and is not able to be there for other people. But then I realize the people that I care about, whether it’s my boyfriend or my friends, will never penalize me for not giving all of myself to them. They want to protect me as much as I want to protect them.”

Joy Ride is in theaters July 7.

