Lifestyle Style 'Joy Ride' Star Ashley Park Gives Her Characters a Signature Scent: ‘I'm Such a Sensory Person’ (Exclusive) “Every morning before I go to set, I'll just put it on,” Park tells PEOPLE at the premiere of her new film By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post. People Editorial Guidelines and Liza Esquibias Liza Esquibias Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 04:34PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Ashley Park attends the Joy Ride Los Angeles premiere. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Ashley Park is revealing her unique and clever way to get into character. The actress, 32, tells PEOPLE that when it comes to truly understanding and embodying a character, her recent go-to strategy is assigning each one a signature scent. “I'm such a sensory person,” she tells PEOPLE on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of her film Joy Ride. “I feel like smells take me back immediately to a certain time in my life or to a certain person.” Park continues, “What I started to do is when I have a character, especially one that's similar to me in some ways… to get into the skin of that person, I will go to a perfume place and find a scent that feels like that character.” “And every morning before I go to set, I'll just put it on,” she reveals. Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu Go on an International Adventure in Wild Trailer for 'Joy Ride' Ashley Park attends the Joy Ride Los Angeles premiere. Araya Doheny/Getty Images Park then shared that for the premiere she put on the perfume she wore while filming Joy Ride. “I put on the Audrey [her character] perfume tonight and I was like, ‘oh my god, I'm in Vancouver. I'm doing this movie.’ “ The Emily in Paris actress stars in the raucous comedy as a woman named Audrey, who was adopted as a child by American parents and heads to Asia as an adult in search of her birth parents alongside a group of close friends played by Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu and recent Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu. An official synopsis describes the Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians)-directed film as a "hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure." "When Audrey's (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin," the synopsis continues. Stephanie Hsu as Kat, Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, Ashley Park as Audrey, and Sherry Cola as Lolo in Joy Ride. Ed Araquel Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are," the synopsis concludes.