Ashley Park is revealing her unique and clever way to get into character.

The actress, 32, tells PEOPLE that when it comes to truly understanding and embodying a character, her recent go-to strategy is assigning each one a signature scent.

“I'm such a sensory person,” she tells PEOPLE on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of her film Joy Ride. “I feel like smells take me back immediately to a certain time in my life or to a certain person.”

Park continues, “What I started to do is when I have a character, especially one that's similar to me in some ways… to get into the skin of that person, I will go to a perfume place and find a scent that feels like that character.”

“And every morning before I go to set, I'll just put it on,” she reveals.



Ashley Park attends the Joy Ride Los Angeles premiere. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Park then shared that for the premiere she put on the perfume she wore while filming Joy Ride. “I put on the Audrey [her character] perfume tonight and I was like, ‘oh my god, I'm in Vancouver. I'm doing this movie.’ “

The Emily in Paris actress stars in the raucous comedy as a woman named Audrey, who was adopted as a child by American parents and heads to Asia as an adult in search of her birth parents alongside a group of close friends played by Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu and recent Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu.

An official synopsis describes the Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians)-directed film as a "hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure."

"When Audrey's (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin," the synopsis continues.

Stephanie Hsu as Kat, Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, Ashley Park as Audrey, and Sherry Cola as Lolo in Joy Ride. Ed Araquel

"Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are," the synopsis concludes.