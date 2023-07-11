Ashley Park’s 'Filtered' Makeup Look and 'Unfiltered' Thoughts Combine For a Hilarious Episode of ‘Vanity Table Talk’

For the latest episode of e.l.f. Cosmetics' digital GRWM series, the actress shares her beauty secrets, life lessons and everything in between

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 11, 2023 04:10PM EDT

With lively humor and profound nuggets of life advice, Ashley Park is proving she is just like the quintessential best friend she plays on Emily in Paris. 

The Joy Ride star sat down at e.l.f.'s magic mirror for the latest edition of Vanity Table Talk, following in the footsteps of Jennifer Coolidge and Ziwe, who have both appeared on the series since its premiere in April. 


The easy-going Get Ready With Me (GRWM) format let Park get both heartwarmingly and hilariously candid — talking about everything from her mom’s influence on her beauty routine to the stress-relieving secret she probably hadn't shared with many people before, well, sharing it with the entire world on camera.

Ashley Park does the final episode of Vanity Table Talk with elf Cosmetics

Vanity Table Talk/ELF Cosmetics

Park was putting on lipstick when asked about her secrets for pulling herself out of a funk. The singer could barely keep it together as she looked off-camera to where her publicist was standing. “Should I lie?” she asked. Then she decided just to go ahead with it.


“If I can get a good poop out, the whole world turns around — I’m serious!” Park confessed, before informing her publicity team: “I just said I would poop, just so everyone is aware."

Ashley Park does the final episode of Vanity Table Talk with elf Cosmetics

Vanity Table Talk/ELF Cosmetics


Once she's fully made-up and wearing her magenta power suit, Park starts giving her filterless first thoughts on a variety of topics like low-rise jeans (that would be an immediate "no.") and Finstas and "Belfies" — once she discovered what they were.


“I’m learning so much! I want one," she declared of Finstas (fake Instagram accounts for lurking). As for belfies (butt selfies)? You do you!” she declared.


After her initiation into internet slang at the Vanity Table Talk, the actress sat down with PEOPLE to talk about the web in other capacities. Park said that social media sites like TikTok and Instagram have given everyone (including herself) access to the style and beauty world that previously felt more unattainable.

“My vocabulary and my rhetoric in the beauty space has gotten a lot more robust and I’ve learned a lot from the artists. I didn’t know anything four years ago before doing red carpets and such,” the actress said. Now, she feels confident enough to suggest a hint of her own personal style into the makeup and outfit choices usually made for her — just like she revealed she sometimes did while playing Mindy Chen on Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris. 

The actress revealed to PEOPLE if there was ever a scene where she needed to be in a pair of sweats and a sports bra, she would usually just wear her own and call it a day: “Sometimes Mindy is borrowed from me,” Park said. 

Ashley Park does the final episode of Vanity Table Talk with elf Cosmetics

People Magazine


Perhaps the most underrated beauty recommendation, in Park’s opinion, is self care. As she touched on in her PEOPLE cover story, the actress said she’s always felt the need to put others ahead of herself — noting that she sometimes felt “ashamed” to prioritize her own needs, and now she knows "you realize you can’t be there for other people if you’re not taking care of yourself as well.”

Her best-kept self care secrets come in the form of plenty of sleep and a mobile skincare routine. 

Can't get enough of Park's humor and heart? Catch her as Audrey Sullivan in the comedy Joy Ride, out now.

This article was written independently by PEOPLE's editorial team and meets our editorial standards. e.l.f. is a paid advertising partner with PEOPLE.

Related Articles
CHARITY LAWSON
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Wants to Put an End to 'Foolishness' and Threatens to Take Back a Rose from 1 Man
Amazon LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face
This ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ Retinol Moisturizer Is on Sale for Under $20
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About the Struggles of Breastfeeding (Exclusive
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About the Struggles of Breastfeeding: 'It Isn't That Easy' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez Makeup Free Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off a Makeup-Free Face in Beachy Glow Tutorial: See the Clip!
The Bachelorette Charity Lawson with JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodger
See JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Help Bachelorette Charity Find the Ken to Her Barbie (Exclusive)
Amber Heard Johnny Depp People Magazine Cover
Why Amber Heard ‘Had to Get Out of the U.S.’ Last Year After Johnny Depp Trial: Exclusive
Ioan Gruffudd and girlfriend Bianca Wallace appear to be putting their dramas behind them as they relax at the park after he is declared legally divorced
Ioan Gruffudd and Girlfriend Bianca Wallace Seen on Park Outing as Actor Finalizes Contentious Divorce
Hari Nef in the Barbie movie
Hari Nef on Getting Glam for Her 'Barbie' Role: 'I Want the Highest Heel Every Time'
Barbie PEOPLE Special Edition Cover
Inside PEOPLE's Special 'Barbie' Issue: Sleepovers, Group Chats, Mandated Pink Days and More! (Exclusive)
Shaq from Married at First Sight
'MAFS: Where Are They Now': Kirsten and Shaq Are 'on the Same Page,' Might Still Be a Good Match (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023
Johnny Depp Open to Working with Disney After Feeling Betrayed: 'Anything Is Possible' (Exclusive Source)
THE BACHELORETTE
'The Bachelorette': Charity Defends Herself After Being Called 'Classless' by a Suitor
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time' (Exclusive)
Ashley Park attends the 'Joy Ride' New York Screening at Metrograph on June 28, 2023
'Joy Ride' Star Ashley Park Says Her Boyfriend Is 'So Supportive' of Her Success
Ashley Park at the premiere of "Joy Ride" held at Regency Village Theatre on June 26, 2023
Ashley Park on How She Deals with Racism in Hollywood: 'I Realized How Good I Am at Code-Switching'
Joy Ride Trailer
'Joy Ride' Stars Needed to Be Taught How to Use Drugs: 'We Are All Dweebs' (Exclusive)