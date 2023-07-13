Ashley Park Has the Self-Love Pep Talk You Need Today: ‘Be Yourself… But Like Really’

Ashley Park, PEOPLE’s digital cover star, is teaming up with e.l.f. Cosmetics and PEOPLE to deliver a confidence-boosting pep talk.

The Joy Ride actress, 32, encourages you to live as the truest version of yourself — and that's where true beauty comes from.

“You are the only you that there is,” Park explains. “Nobody’s going to do what you do better than you.”

Ashley Park. Vanity Table Talk/ELF Cosmetics

The Emily in Paris star is sure to note that confidence and self esteem comes from internal happiness.

“Just feel your best, look your best,” Park says. “Have fun and be respectful of yourself.”

Park also explains how to feel your best when interacting with others, from friends to dates and anywhere in between.

“Have a great time,” Park suggests. “Make yourself laugh, and make them laugh, and then it’ll be fun no matter what.”

Park ends by returning back to that notion of authenticity: “Be yourself… but like really be yourself.”

