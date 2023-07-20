For Ashley Park, who's currently in her "sneaker era," there’s nothing more that screams boss mode than strutting through your day in a fabulous trainer.

Now she has her own bold sneaker collection, named Street Glam and co-designed with Skechers, to stand for it.

“I love that the company really lets me express myself and be part of their brand in a way that is familiar to the world as they see me,” the 32-year-old Emily in Paris and Joy Ride star tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Skechers is a family company and I loved the way that we started our relationship.”

She’s referencing her first campaign with the iconic shoe brand earlier this year, where she got to spotlight Skechers’ Uno sneakers.

Though she admits that shooting the ad was “a lot of hard work,” she marvels at the fact that “never in a million years” did she picture herself starring in a Skechers commercial, nonetheless one that was watched by both her friends and family back home in Michigan — and her Only Murders in the Building castmate Steve Martin.

However, taking the reins as a designer isn't new territory for Park.

"There's so much that goes into a design process," she begins explaining, noting that there's a lot of behind-the-scenes preparation, much like that of making a film or a Broadway show, both of which she has experience in.

"For shoes in particular, I have more of an opinion in terms of the aesthetic of it and the message that comes across. The fact that Skechers has generations of experience with comfort technology, I was able to have fun in the way that I wanted to. That was really cool."

She adds: “If I were to trust a company to make a comfortable fashion-forward shoe with, it's Skechers.”

Sketchers

Park’s sneaker collection lives up to its name, especially with its pointed-toe shape that resembles the sophistication of an “elevated and chic” high heel, but built with Skechers comfort-focused Air-Cooled Memory Foam technology.

The silhouette is also surprising like Park herself and will make you do a double take. “I love wearing stuff that people haven't seen before or in a way that people haven't seen it, finding designs, textures and structures that feel like new," she says.

The Point It and Point the Way styles – which come in a range of colorways and in groovy wave patterns, colorblock motifs and monochromatic hues for $120 a pair – are what make the collection so “unique,” says Park. She adds that “it's really sexy when someone is super comfortable and confident” while on the go.

Sketchers

Traveling around in style is exactly what Park had just accomplished while on her recent Joy Ride press tour. “There were some days where I would just wear the sneakers instead of the heels that were laid out for me, especially on long work days that are, like, 20 hours. It's so nice that I can put on a shoe that feels comfortable, but also, like, oh my God, what a look.”

Even her Joy Ride costars want a piece of the fashion action. “What I love about Sherry [Cola], Stephanie [Hsu], Sabrina [Wu] and me, we all have different fashion tastes, but the shoes go well with all of them."

But even though her famous friends would love to snag a pair of her sneaks, Park also wants her shoes to easily slip into closets belonging to everyday people. “I was a cancer patient when I was in high school, and nurses — people who are on their feet all day — they want to wear sneakers, but they also want to feel like they could go into a board meeting or go out to dinner afterwards. For me, it was kind of like, okay, how do I make sneakers professional, smart, cool and edgy?”

Sketchers

Being comfortable in her outfits isn’t just about convenience – it’s about owning confidence in whatever look she’s wearing, whether she's in sweats or designer clothes.

“I've had the opportunity to have a comfortable style, but also be able to take risks, to find a different part of myself every time. I have a great stylist, Erin Walsh. That's been really fun for me,” Park tells PEOPLE.

And it's been playing Mindy Chen on Netflix’s Emily in Paris – famously known for its over-the-top costumes – that helped her find her voice again. “When you feel good in your own skin and you dress the way that feels genuine to you, whether that be sneakers or heels, it's inspiring for other people."