Ashley Olsen Welcomes First Baby with Husband Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen is a mom!

The fashion mogul, 37, and husband Louis Eisner, 34, welcomed their first baby together, a son named Otto. No additional details about the infant's birth have been made at this time.

Her reps have not responded to PEOPLE'S request for comment.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dec. 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The pair has been linked since October 2017, however, neither Olsen nor Eisner, an artist and the son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, have spoken about their relationship publicly and have kept a low profile through the years.

In August 2018, the couple was photographed when they stepped out arm-in-arm for a stroll in Los Angeles.



Michael Kovac/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

In July 2019, Olsen sparked engagement buzz while out on a movie and dinner date in Los Angeles with Eisner after a photo surfaced of The Row co-founder wearing a prominent dark band worn on her left ring finger.

While the two have managed to keep their relationship private, they have occasionally stepped into the spotlight. In 2021, the artist shared a photo of Olsen on his Instagram. That same year, they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The Full House alum and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen in June 2021 about keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight since their days as child stars, which they said is reflected in their minimalist style.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D at the time when asked about their fashion label The Row's discreet, modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," added Ashley, who along with Mary-Kate are the older sisters of WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."

"Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down," she continued. "It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."

