Ashley McBryde Drops New Song 'Cool Little Bars' and Announces 'The Devil I Know' Tour: 'Can't Wait'

"About time this devil hits the road for a proper run of shows," wrote McBryde alongside the tour announcement

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 06:12PM EDT
Ashley McBryde Announces The Devil I Know Tour
Ashley McBryde. Photo:

Katie Kauss

Get ready to see Ashley McBryde on tour.

Days after releasing her latest single "Cool Little Bars," the country star announced The Devil I Know Tour on Monday — named after her upcoming album — which will see her play shows across North America and Europe.

"About time this devil hits the road for a proper run of shows... The Devil I Know Tour presented by @Ariat kicks off in the states this October, then we're finally headed back to the UK," wrote McBryde, 40, on social media alongside the announcement.

"Y'all... I can't wait for this one," continued the Grammy winner, who will bring fellow musicians Kasey Tyndall, JD Clayton, Zach Top, Bella White, Will Jones, Corey Kent, Harper O’Neill on the road as opening acts throughout the tour.

Ashley McBryde Announces The Devil I Know Tour
Ashley McBryde.

The Devil I Know Tour

Following McBryde's current string of both headlining shows and opening slots for Jelly Roll across the United States, The Devil I Know Tour will kick off Oct. 7 in Mobile, Alabama before hitting venues in cities including Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, London and more through January 2024.

Tickets go on presale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, before a general sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at McBryde's website.

The tour will launch after McBryde releases her upcoming album The Devil I Know, which has been preceded by singles including its title track, "Light On in the Kitchen," "Learned to Lie," "Made for This" and "Cool Little Bars."

Upon the release of "Cool Little Bars" on Friday, she wrote about the song — crafted with Lainey Wilson and Trick Savage — on social media.

Ashley McBryde Announces The Devil I Know Tour
Ashley McBryde 'The Devil I Know' Album Cover.

Warner Music Nashville

"I have a huge appreciation for bars that have stood the test of time and have a lot of character. I played them for many many years, and I’m proud for the education I gained in them and proud to be able to give such bars credit for my entertainment style," began McBryde's post.

She continued, "In a time when so many of our staple establishments are being torn down to make room for far less charming... sterile… predictable gathering spaces, I thought we’d better celebrate the ones we have left and the ones we’ve yet to warm a seat in."

Mentioning the song's co-writers, McBryde added: "With the help of Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson, I think we said it pretty good. So, thank you for dart boards, sticky table tops, bathrooms with broken stall doors, and bartenders that can mix a drink while whoopin’ an ass. We see you and we need you."

Ashley McBryde Announces The Devil I Know Tour
Ashley McBryde.

Katie Kauss

See the full list of McBryde's The Devil I Know Tour dates below.

Oct. 7, 2023 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL

Oct. 15, 2023 - Robinson Center Performance Hall - Little Rock, AR

Oct. 20, 2023 - John T. Floores Country Store - Helotes, TX

Oct. 21, 2023 - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort – Peoria Showplace - Miami, OK

Oct. 27, 2023 - Uptown Theater - Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 28, 2023 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI

Nov. 2, 2023 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

Nov. 3, 2023 - UGA John Hunt Conference Center - Tifton, GA

Nov. 4, 2023 - Anderson Music Hall - Hiawassee, GA

Nov. 10, 2023 - Alabama Theatre - Birmingham, AL

Nov. 11, 2023 - Orpheum Theatre - Memphis, TN

Nov. 12, 2023 - Ellis Theatre - Philadelphia, MS

Nov. 30, 2023 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

Dec. 1, 2023 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

Dec. 2, 2023 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Dec. 8, 2023 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

Dec. 9, 2023 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

Dec. 10, 2023 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

Dec. 14, 2023 - Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences - Charleston, WV

Dec. 15, 2023 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Dec. 16, 2023 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

Jan. 17, 2024 - O2 Guildhall - Southampton, UK

Jan. 19, 2024 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

Jan. 20, 2024 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK

Jan. 21, 2024 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

Jan. 23, 2024 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Jan. 24, 2024 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, UK

Jan. 25, 2024 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, UK

Jan. 27, 2024 - Waterfront Auditorium - Belfast, UK

Jan. 28, 2024 - 3Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

Related Articles
Luke Bryan attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Luke Bryan Pulls Out of Watershed Festival Headlining Set Due to Illness After 'Such a Frustrating Weekend'
madonna
Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: 'See You Soon for a Well Deserved Celebration!!'
king calaway
King Calaway's Album 'Tennessee's Waiting' Takes Their Sound 'Next Level' with an Assist from Zac Brown(Exclusive)
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan
Brianna Chickenfry Says Zach Bryan Slid Into Her DMs — and They 'Got to Know Each Other' on 18-Hour Road Trip
Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards attend the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 14, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade 'Poke Fun' at Relationship Buzz in 'Fall in Love with Me' Music Video
Kelsea Ballerini Says It's 'Beautiful' to Let the Highs and Lows of Life 'Both Have Space'
Kelsea Ballerini Says It's 'Beautiful' to Let the Highs and Lows of Life 'Both Have Space' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Gives 'Life-Changing' $100,000 Bonuses, Handwritten Letters to Eras Tour Truck Drivers
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Pink paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor
Pink Pays Tribute to 'Brave' and 'Outspoken' Sinead O’Connor During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert Gives a Sneak Peek of Her 'Summer so Far' with Husband Brendan McLoughlin — See the Pics!
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen Accuser Files Motion to Dismiss Country Singer's Countersuit
Kelsea Ballerini attends Ballerini "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat" short film screening at The GRAMMY Museum on August 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelsea Ballerini Is Ready to Roll Up the Welcome Mat for Good with an Expanded Version of Her Heartbreaking EP
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is Jelly Roll's Wife? All About Bunnie XO
Brett Young interview.
Brett Young on How Being an 'Annoying Younger Brother' Helped Him Fall in Love with Country Music (Exclusive)
Kenny Chesney bar acoustic performance in Key West
Kenny Chesney Sings Acoustic Version of 'You and Tequila' at Key West Bar: 'Feeding My Creative Soul'
Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tim McGraw Says It's 'Not Appropriate' to Throw Objects at Concerts: 'You Could Really Injure Somebody'