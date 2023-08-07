Ashley McBryde Drops New Song 'Cool Little Bars' and Announces 'The Devil I Know' Tour: 'Can't Wait'

Get ready to see Ashley McBryde on tour.

Days after releasing her latest single "Cool Little Bars," the country star announced The Devil I Know Tour on Monday — named after her upcoming album — which will see her play shows across North America and Europe.

"About time this devil hits the road for a proper run of shows... The Devil I Know Tour presented by @Ariat kicks off in the states this October, then we're finally headed back to the UK," wrote McBryde, 40, on social media alongside the announcement.

"Y'all... I can't wait for this one," continued the Grammy winner, who will bring fellow musicians Kasey Tyndall, JD Clayton, Zach Top, Bella White, Will Jones, Corey Kent, Harper O’Neill on the road as opening acts throughout the tour.

Ashley McBryde. The Devil I Know Tour

Following McBryde's current string of both headlining shows and opening slots for Jelly Roll across the United States, The Devil I Know Tour will kick off Oct. 7 in Mobile, Alabama before hitting venues in cities including Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, London and more through January 2024.

Tickets go on presale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, before a general sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at McBryde's website.

The tour will launch after McBryde releases her upcoming album The Devil I Know, which has been preceded by singles including its title track, "Light On in the Kitchen," "Learned to Lie," "Made for This" and "Cool Little Bars."

Upon the release of "Cool Little Bars" on Friday, she wrote about the song — crafted with Lainey Wilson and Trick Savage — on social media.

Ashley McBryde 'The Devil I Know' Album Cover. Warner Music Nashville

"I have a huge appreciation for bars that have stood the test of time and have a lot of character. I played them for many many years, and I’m proud for the education I gained in them and proud to be able to give such bars credit for my entertainment style," began McBryde's post.

She continued, "In a time when so many of our staple establishments are being torn down to make room for far less charming... sterile… predictable gathering spaces, I thought we’d better celebrate the ones we have left and the ones we’ve yet to warm a seat in."

Mentioning the song's co-writers, McBryde added: "With the help of Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson, I think we said it pretty good. So, thank you for dart boards, sticky table tops, bathrooms with broken stall doors, and bartenders that can mix a drink while whoopin’ an ass. We see you and we need you."

Ashley McBryde. Katie Kauss

See the full list of McBryde's The Devil I Know Tour dates below.

Oct. 7, 2023 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL

Oct. 15, 2023 - Robinson Center Performance Hall - Little Rock, AR



Oct. 20, 2023 - John T. Floores Country Store - Helotes, TX



Oct. 21, 2023 - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort – Peoria Showplace - Miami, OK



Oct. 27, 2023 - Uptown Theater - Minneapolis, MN



Oct. 28, 2023 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI



Nov. 2, 2023 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL



Nov. 3, 2023 - UGA John Hunt Conference Center - Tifton, GA



Nov. 4, 2023 - Anderson Music Hall - Hiawassee, GA



Nov. 10, 2023 - Alabama Theatre - Birmingham, AL



Nov. 11, 2023 - Orpheum Theatre - Memphis, TN



Nov. 12, 2023 - Ellis Theatre - Philadelphia, MS



Nov. 30, 2023 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA



Dec. 1, 2023 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON



Dec. 2, 2023 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH



Dec. 8, 2023 - Webster Hall - New York, NY



Dec. 9, 2023 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA



Dec. 10, 2023 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA



Dec. 14, 2023 - Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences - Charleston, WV



Dec. 15, 2023 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC



Dec. 16, 2023 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD



Jan. 17, 2024 - O2 Guildhall - Southampton, UK



Jan. 19, 2024 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK



Jan. 20, 2024 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK



Jan. 21, 2024 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK



Jan. 23, 2024 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK



Jan. 24, 2024 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, UK



Jan. 25, 2024 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, UK



Jan. 27, 2024 - Waterfront Auditorium - Belfast, UK



Jan. 28, 2024 - 3Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland