Ashley Madekwe and Husband Iddo Goldberg Welcome First Baby — a Boy!: 'There's Nothing Like It'

Ashley Madekwe is officially a mom!

The Revenge alum, 39, announced that she welcomed her first baby with husband Iddo Goldberg on Instagram Sunday.

Sharing a selection of images of herself from the end of her pregnancy, Madekwe closed out her photo carousel with a snap of her newborn son's feet.

"I loved holding him inside my body and I already miss it… But now he is here and to actually hold him in my arms is pure bliss," she wrote in her caption. "There’s nothing like it 🤍."

The English actress has been married to Goldberg, 48, since 2012.

The pair were costars on Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and Goldberg is also known for playing Freddie Thorne on Peaky Blinders and Bennett Knox on Snowpiercer.

Madekwe first announced her baby news in April on Instagram, sharing a bump photo and writing, "Weekends look a little different now."

Ashley Madekwe Instagram

Last August, Madekwe gushed about her love for her husband to her Instagram followers, sharing a carousel of pictures from a trip to the Amalfi Coast.

"We haven't been to Italy together since our honeymoon 10 years ago," Madekwe wrote alongside a photo of her and Goldberg on the beach. "Can't believe we waited so long. We fell in love all over again."

"You're diving next time," her husband teased in the comments section. "❤️ love you."

