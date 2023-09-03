Ashley Madekwe and Husband Iddo Goldberg Welcome First Baby — a Boy!: 'There's Nothing Like It'

The couple have been married since 2012

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 10:37AM EDT
Ashley Madekwe and Husband Iddo Goldberg Welcome First Baby
Photo:

Ashley Madekwe/Instagram

Ashley Madekwe is officially a mom!

The Revenge alum, 39, announced that she welcomed her first baby with husband Iddo Goldberg on Instagram Sunday.

Sharing a selection of images of herself from the end of her pregnancy, Madekwe closed out her photo carousel with a snap of her newborn son's feet.

"I loved holding him inside my body and I already miss it… But now he is here and to actually hold him in my arms is pure bliss," she wrote in her caption. "There’s nothing like it 🤍."

The English actress has been married to Goldberg, 48, since 2012.

The pair were costars on Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and Goldberg is also known for playing Freddie Thorne on Peaky Blinders and Bennett Knox on Snowpiercer.

Madekwe first announced her baby news in April on Instagram, sharing a bump photo and writing, "Weekends look a little different now."

Ashley Madekwe Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Iddo Goldberg
Ashley Madekwe Instagram

Last August, Madekwe gushed about her love for her husband to her Instagram followers, sharing a carousel of pictures from a trip to the Amalfi Coast.

"We haven't been to Italy together since our honeymoon 10 years ago," Madekwe wrote alongside a photo of her and Goldberg on the beach. "Can't believe we waited so long. We fell in love all over again."

"You're diving next time," her husband teased in the comments section. "❤️ love you."

