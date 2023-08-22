Ashley Iaconetti Admits She Felt 'Gender Disappointment' When Pregnant with Son Dawson

Ashley Iaconetti is opening up about feeling "gender disappointment" during her first pregnancy.

On a recent episode of her podcast Ben And Ashley I Almost Famous, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, revealed she wasn't initially thrilled to be having a baby boy. "I had such gender disappointment with Dawson," the reality TV star said of son Dawson Demitri, 19 months.

She continued, noting she "had a feeling" that she wasn't pregnant with a girl.

Later in the podcast, Iaconetti discussed the possibility of having another son in the future, sharing that she "doesn't care so much" about gender anymore. "I'd be happy if we had a boy too because then I'd want them to have that, hopefully, brother bond."

The mom of one went on to say that she and husband Jared Haibon are planning on having another baby "very soon."

Iaconetti and Haibon met on Bachelor in Paradise, later becoming engaged in June 2018. The two tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first baby together, son Dawson, in January 2022.

Last summer, the proud mom shared a sweet video of Dawson during his first trip to the pool. In the video, the infant looked adorable as he rocked an all-blue swimsuit and matching bucket hat, posing with his mom before dipping his toes in the water with his dad.

"Dawson's first time in the pool," Iaconetti wrote on her Instagram Story as Haibon held their baby boy and lifted him into the water.



That weekend also happened to be the first time that Dawson tried ice cream. After spending the Fourth of July by a waterfront, Iaconetti shared clips of her son "discovering" the dessert, trying vanilla and chocolate ice cream to see which he preferred.

"Dawson discovers ice cream. First up, vanilla. Jared prefers vanilla," she wrote over the video.

"Next up, chocolate. When it comes to ice cream, I pretty much only eat chocolate," Iaconetti added over another clip before sharing a poll for her followers to vote for whichever flavor Dawson enjoyed more.