Ashley Iaconetti Admits She Felt 'Gender Disappointment' When Pregnant with Son Dawson

The former 'Bachelor' contestant shares her son with husband Jared Haibon, whom she met through the franchise

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 22, 2023 01:03PM EDT
ashley-iaconetti1.jpg

Ashley Iaconetti is opening up about feeling "gender disappointment" during her first pregnancy.

On a recent episode of her podcast Ben And Ashley I Almost Famous, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, revealed she wasn't initially thrilled to be having a baby boy. "I had such gender disappointment with Dawson," the reality TV star said of son Dawson Demitri, 19 months.

She continued, noting she "had a feeling" that she wasn't pregnant with a girl.

Later in the podcast, Iaconetti discussed the possibility of having another son in the future, sharing that she "doesn't care so much" about gender anymore. "I'd be happy if we had a boy too because then I'd want them to have that, hopefully, brother bond."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The mom of one went on to say that she and husband Jared Haibon are planning on having another baby "very soon."

Iaconetti and Haibon met on Bachelor in Paradise, later becoming engaged in June 2018. The two tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first baby together, son Dawson, in January 2022.

Last summer, the proud mom shared a sweet video of Dawson during his first trip to the pool. In the video, the infant looked adorable as he rocked an all-blue swimsuit and matching bucket hat, posing with his mom before dipping his toes in the water with his dad.

"Dawson's first time in the pool," Iaconetti wrote on her Instagram Story as Haibon held their baby boy and lifted him into the water.

That weekend also happened to be the first time that Dawson tried ice cream. After spending the Fourth of July by a waterfront, Iaconetti shared clips of her son "discovering" the dessert, trying vanilla and chocolate ice cream to see which he preferred.

"Dawson discovers ice cream. First up, vanilla. Jared prefers vanilla," she wrote over the video.

"Next up, chocolate. When it comes to ice cream, I pretty much only eat chocolate," Iaconetti added over another clip before sharing a poll for her followers to vote for whichever flavor Dawson enjoyed more.

Related Articles
Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Enjoy Quality Time with Ex Ryan Edwards' Parents: 'United'
Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Have Fun at 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter' Reunion with Ex Ryan Edwards' Parents
kimberly stewart daughter birthday
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Delilah Looks All Grown Up on 12th Birthday
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney?s 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
paris hilton and phoenix
Paris Hilton Twins with 7-Month-Old Son Phoenix in Matching Tropical Prints: 'My Angel Baby'
diddy cooking for daughter love
Diddy Posts Adorable Video with His 10-Month-Old Daughter: 'Cooking with LOVE'
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Family
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Pose with Son Gus, Daughter George on Family Night Out
Lea Michelle Zandy Reich son Ever
Lea Michele Celebrates 3rd Birthday of Son Ever Months After Health Scare: ‘Love You So Much’
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome baby No.3
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3
Jesse Palmer, Emely Fardo
'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Are Expecting Their First Baby (Exclusive)
hilarie burton and son
Hilarie Burton Goes on 'Solo Trip' with Son Augustus: 'Take These Dates Any Time I Can Get Em'
portia williams stars on mars
Porsha Williams Breaks Down at Having to Miss Mother's Day with Daughter: 'Overwhelmed' (Exclusive)
Bindi Irwin family photo at the zoo
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Plays Stylist in Sweet Family Photo: Making Sure We 'Look Our Best'
Patrick Mahomes arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Patrick Mahomes' Son Has 'Scary' Trip to ER as Wife Brittany Reveals Baby Is 'Highly Allergic' to Peanuts
John mulaney and malcolm laughing
John Mulaney Laughs with Son Malcolm, Reveals He 'Used to Spin Out' Until Becoming a Father