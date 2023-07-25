Ashley Graham Talks Letting Go of Mom Guilt: 'It's Just Going to Hinder You' (Exclusive)

Ashley Graham admits she doesn't always have it all together.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Clase Azul National Tequila Day Dinner in New York City Monday, the supermodel mom of three, 35, admitted to "frequent breakdowns" while balancing mom life, married life and her career.

"I mean, the idea of balance, I wish it existed. What I do is I have these in-depth conversations with myself and my husband about — I have set up my kids so that when I'm home, I'm home and I'm locked in," she shares.

It's important for the busy mom to know that while she is out and about working, "they're being taken care of and that they're in the best hands."

"And that's all I can do because I would go crazy if I didn't have a purpose outside of that and for myself," she shares. "My mom would stay-at-home mom, and we were her purpose and she loved it. And I'm so grateful that she spent all that time with us. But for me, I waited to have kids on purpose because my career really meant something for me, and I'm glad I did."

Graham recently enjoyed a zoo day with her three boys — 18-month-old twins Malachi and Roman and 3-year-old son Isaac — saying the experience was "hardcore."

"It was hardcore, game on, busy zoo, 90 degrees, warrior paint, let's go," she laughs. "And I had so much fun with them. It was just the best because when I'm with them, I just go click right into mom mode."

"I mean, I'm guilty every day. Ariana Huffington actually told me, she was like, 'You just have to get over it.' If you live in the guilt, then it's just going to keep hindering you."

Adds Graham, "And I'm only three and a half years into motherhood, so I'm just doing my best every day."