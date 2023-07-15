Ashley Graham Says Growing Up Without a Barbie Doll That Looked Like Her Left Her Mind ‘Traumatized’

Ashley Graham is getting real about the importance of representation for a young girl.

While appearing on the Today show Thursday, the supermodel, 35, opened up about her new HGTV competition series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, and how Mattel designed a Barbie in her likeness.

Graham showed hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager the doll that was made to mimic her features. “She’s got thick thighs," the mom of three said. "She’s got a round butt. She has lower belly fat."

While most of the features Graham asked for with her Barbie came to life, there was one request that Mattel wasn’t able to meet. “The one thing I did ask for was cellulite," she explained. "But they couldn’t do cellulite."

When asked about her reaction to the Graham-inspired Barbie, the Nebraska native explained that she would’ve had a different sense of self-worth “if I would have had a Barbie that looked like my body shape growing up, I think my mind would have not been as traumatized.”

The America’s Next Top Model alum continued: “And I wouldn’t have looked at myself in the mirror and thought, ‘Why do I have this and she has that?’ “

Graham, who has admittedly “become more confident” over the years, also detailed how motherhood changed her view of herself.

“Having kids, my body has been all around," she began. "It’s been this, it’s been that, and then back again. I’ve just been able to say thank you to my body because I’ve done so much. And being able to tell my story has enabled so many women to tell their story, and to find confidence within themselves. I’ve got saggy skin on my stomach. I’ve got cellulite all over my body. I’ve got stretch marks everywhere and that’s okay because my body is my body, and I have embraced it. I want little girls to know that.”

In May 2022, Graham opened up to PEOPLE about how much her body has changed since becoming a mother.



"My body has changed so much," she told PEOPLE. "I have much more gratitude toward my body because of how much work it's been through, but it has definitely taken time to, you know, look at my new body, and my postpartum body, and recognize it again."

Graham is a mom to three boys: Isaac, 3, and twin boys Roman and Malachi, both 1, whom she welcomed with her husband Justin Ervin.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21.

