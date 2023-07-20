Ashley Graham Says Potty Training Her Toddler Means Doing the 'No Poo-Poo Dance' In the Mornings (Exclusive)

The supermodel, who hosts HGTV’s 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge', spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. 

Published on July 20, 2023 10:48AM EDT
Ashley-graham-olt
Ashley graham 2020. Photo:

Regan Cameron/Art + Commerce

Supermodel Ashley Graham will go above and beyond when it comes to her mom duties.

Currently potty-training her 3-year-old son Isaac, Graham, 35, says all three of her kids with husband Justin Irvin, including 1½-year-old twins Malachi and Roman, always know how to make her laugh.

In the mornings, “I walk in their bedroom, and normally I’m waking up dinosaurs,” she tells PEOPLE. “They’re roaring at me. And my oldest, the first thing he’ll say is, ‘I didn’t poop!’ because we’re trying to not wear a diaper at night, and I just start laughing.”

Asked when she last danced, Graham admits it's usually the same moment: “Because then he expects the 'no poo-poo dance,' so then you have to do the 'no poo-poo” dance."

The supermodel, who currently hosts HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, spoke to the magazine for One Last Thing:

Last game I played: I played Memory [card game] with the kids. Isaac is brilliant at it. The twins are still trying to understand the concept, but they’re having a lot of fun doing it. I’m an expert at it. Don’t come for me.

Last moment of self-care: That’s a really big deal for me, so every day I do a little bit. I wake up before the kids at 6 a.m. and reading, prayer or stretching are my three options. Just to have a little bit of me time before the chaos begins is very important.

Last time I had mom brain: All the time. It’s not that I can’t remember, it’s that the words don’t come out of my mouth the way that I expect them to. So it’s like, “Can you grab me that thing right there that does the . . .” And my husband is like, “What are you saying?” And I’m like, “Can you just speak ‘me’ for five seconds?”

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge is now airing on HGTV.

