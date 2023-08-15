Ashley Graham is celebrating 13 years of marriage to Justin Ervin.

The model, 35, shared a romantic snapshot from the couple's Italian Vacation on Instagram Monday, captioned with a cute nod to Jennifer Garner’s 2004 movie 13 Going on 30.

“13 going on forever, I love you Justin,” she wrote. “Happy anniversary 🤍.”

In the picture, the couple gazed at one another as they posed on a boat in a marina with a picturesque Italian town in the background.

While Ervin, 34, sported red patterned shorts and black sunglasses, Graham stood out in a bright yellow cover-up dress featuring a halter-neck design.

Ervin also shared his wife’s post on his Instagram Story with the caption, “THIS IS US ❤️ I LOVE YOU,” along with another photo of them holding hands and showing off their gold wedding rings. “❤️13❤️,” the filmmaker wrote alongside the snapshot.

The pair met at a church in 2009 and got engaged in June 2010 before tying the knot two months later.

They are now parents to three children: 3-year-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni and twin sons Malachi and Roman, 2.



In March, Graham opened up about how having years of quality time together before welcoming their children was a huge positive for their marriage.

"Justin and I are really solid. We were able to be married for nine years before we started having kids. It really makes a difference,” she told the Milk Drunk by Bobbie podcast.

"For us, I was so glad that we were actually able to have the time to be able to spend with each other — so we got to know each other's everything — because you really still don't know each other's everything until you bring in kids," she continued. "And then you get to know them on a whole other level, which is exciting and frightening and challenging all at the same time.”

Graham, who has walked for Dolce & Gabbana and Michael Kors, also revealed that she and Ervin wake up early so they can do prayer and meditation together because it "grounds us and keeps us connected."

“We really value our marriage and our alone time,” she told Milk Drunk by Bobbie.

