Lifestyle Style Ashley Graham Can't Live Without These Cool Products in Summer — Here's Why Ashley Graham, a brand ambassador for St.Tropez, shares her summer beauty essentials, from her "tan in a bottle" to the family's go-to hand sanitizer By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. She has been working at the brand since 2005 and has 17 years reporting and writing, and eight years editing style and beauty content for the brand. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 02:56PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos St. Tropez Brand Ambassador Ashley Graham shares her favorite summer products. Photo: Hardy Wilson 01 of 09 Ashley Graham Is Summer Beauty Goals Ashley Graham attends St.Tropez Event. Hardy Wilson Ashley Graham doesn’t fake anything — except for a tan. And when she’s got a head-to-toe glow the words that hit her lips are: “You're winning.” Long before the supermodel became a brand ambassador for iconic self-tan brand St.Tropez, she was a die-hard fan of its assortment. At the top of her list: the new Self Tan Luxe Body Serum, which is packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and collagen-enhancing complex. “I'm very passionate about my skin and I look at this as an extension of my skin care,” Graham says. To get an even look, the star emphasizes the importance of prep (hydrating all over, but especially often-drier areas like elbows and knees is the key) — and it doesn’t hurt to have a loved one on hand for those hard-to-reach areas. “I have had Justin do my back,” she laughs. “You have to have an amazing husband.” These days, Graham is embracing a “less is more” approach to beauty. “I just keep everything simple and let my skin speak for itself. I take care of my skin from inside out, and by making sure I'm slathering on my sunscreen and staying out of the sun if I am enjoying a day outside.” Graham says her perfect summer day includes “a full stretch session, really good music (Beyoncé), delicious food (BLTs and french fries are a fave) and a positive mindset. “My attitude literally is set from the night before with the intentions that I make for how I'm waking up, the prayers that I pray, how I've spoken over my body, and me making sure that I'm not ending my day on social media but ending my day in gratefulness.” A trip to the zoo with the fam is the icing on the cake. “We’re all in the van [on the way there] like, ‘beep, beep, toot, toot!' It’s a sight to see.” Ahead, find the products she turns to that help her look and feel her best all season long. 02 of 09 Luxurious Self Tan Serum St.Tropez Serum. St.Tropez “She's staying out of the sun and she's only putting St.Tropez on her body,” Graham says of her safe self-tan practice. Her number one tip for a seamless look: Always remember to blend your self-tanner up your neck so it matches your body.” Buy It! St. Tropez Self Tan Luxe Body Serum, $48; ulta.com 03 of 09 Cult-Classic Lip Balm Aquaphor Lip Balm. Aquaphor “I'm obsessed with Aquaphor,” Graham says. "I use these tubes on my mouth and all over any dry parts on my body. And, I slather it on my kids.” Buy It! Aquaphor Lip Repair, $4; walmart.com 04 of 09 Smoothing Foot Mask Dr Scholl's Foot Mask. Dr Scholl's “It's all about this foot mask” in summer, says Graham. “I'm a mom of three. I don't have time to keep getting a pedicure.I'm in my house barefoot, outside of my house barefoot. Things get tough and rough, so I do this once a week.” Buy It! Dr. Scholl’s Ultra Hydrating Foot Mask, $4; target.com 05 of 09 Disposable Toothbrushes Colgate Wisp. Colgate Graham has one beauty pet peeve: “bad breath,” she says with a laugh. Also, “I don't want to think about if there's anything in my teeth. It's not fun.” Her solution, take-anywhere oral care such as these handy brushes. Buy It! Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Toothbrush, $6 (for 24); target.com 06 of 09 Glow-Inducing Mist Revlon Rose Glow Mist. Revlon “It's great for a no-makeup look where you just want your skin to look dewy,” says the supermodel, a Revlon Brand Ambassador. Graham, who keeps her face tan with St.Tropez’s self-tan tonic drops, says the combo of that and this hydrating spray creates the ultimate “glow.” Buy It! Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow-Face Mist, $10; walmart.com 07 of 09 Refillable Hand Sanitizer Evolvetogther Hand Sanitizer. Evolvetogther Graham’s “favorite” hand sanitizer is this plant-based formula she feels comfortable using on the entire family. It gets bonus points for its “tiny” size; she can stash it just about anywhere. Buy It! Evolvetogether Malibu Hand Sanitizer Starter Set; $23; evolvetogether.com 08 of 09 Sun Protection Cay Skin SPF. Cay Skin When it comes to SPF, Graham swears by friend Winnie Harlow’s Cay Skin. “I love it because good sunscreen [used to] always leaves a white cast, but this doesn’t. It's my favorite.” Buy It! Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Lotion SPF 45, $34; cayskin.com 09 of 09 Waterproof Speaker Sonos Speaker. Sonos “We. Want. To. Jam,” Graham says of her family. Enter: this portable, waterproof speaker that comes in a ton of fun colors that allow her family to listen to tunes by the pool. Buy It! Sonos Roam, $179; sonos.com