01 of 09

Ashley Graham Is Summer Beauty Goals

Ashley Graham attends St.Tropez Event. Hardy Wilson

Ashley Graham doesn’t fake anything — except for a tan. And when she’s got a head-to-toe glow the words that hit her lips are: “You're winning.”

Long before the supermodel became a brand ambassador for iconic self-tan brand St.Tropez, she was a die-hard fan of its assortment. At the top of her list: the new Self Tan Luxe Body Serum, which is packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and collagen-enhancing complex. “I'm very passionate about my skin and I look at this as an extension of my skin care,” Graham says.

To get an even look, the star emphasizes the importance of prep (hydrating all over, but especially often-drier areas like elbows and knees is the key) — and it doesn’t hurt to have a loved one on hand for those hard-to-reach areas. “I have had Justin do my back,” she laughs. “You have to have an amazing husband.”

These days, Graham is embracing a “less is more” approach to beauty. “I just keep everything simple and let my skin speak for itself. I take care of my skin from inside out, and by making sure I'm slathering on my sunscreen and staying out of the sun if I am enjoying a day outside.”

Graham says her perfect summer day includes “a full stretch session, really good music (Beyoncé), delicious food (BLTs and french fries are a fave) and a positive mindset. “My attitude literally is set from the night before with the intentions that I make for how I'm waking up, the prayers that I pray, how I've spoken over my body, and me making sure that I'm not ending my day on social media but ending my day in gratefulness.”

A trip to the zoo with the fam is the icing on the cake. “We’re all in the van [on the way there] like, ‘beep, beep, toot, toot!' It’s a sight to see.”

Ahead, find the products she turns to that help her look and feel her best all season long.