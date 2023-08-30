Ashley Benson Shows Off Engagement Ring on Casual Date Night with Fiancé Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis were out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The engaged pair were photographed heading out to dinner in Hollywood, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33 flaunting her engagement ring as she walked ahead of her partner, oil heir Brandon Davis.

For their lowkey date night together, the pair were casually dressed. Benson wore minimal makeup and donned an oversized red knit jumper with a pair of baggy ripped jeans and had her hair in a ponytail. Davis, 44, wore a white top and dark jeans.

The engaged pair headed out for a casual date night in L.A. on Tuesday. BACKGRID

What stood out most from Benson’s look was the giant sparkler she sported on her ring finger, gifted by fiancé Davis.

Benson announced her engagement to Davis in an Instagram post in July.

She described Davis, who is the grandson of billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis, as “my best friend” as she reposted his story of her flashing her new engagement ring as they sat by a candlelit table.

Benson announced her engagement to Brandon Davis in July. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Davis called Benson “the love of my life” in the post. Following their announcement, he shared another repost from actress Theresa Picciallo of Benson showing off her engagement ring to her on a video call.

“Our babies are getting married!!!!!!” @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to out best friends!!!” Picciallo wrote in her caption.

PEOPLE confirmed Benson and Davis' relationship in February, after the pair were speculated to be dating in January after being spotted together courtside at a basketball game. "They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE at the time.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress was dating Davis in February.

In June, Benson posted photos of her with Davis as the pair attended the wedding of friend Madison Headrick Nahmad in Sardinia, Italy.



The actress and oil heir were dressed in head-to-toe matching white outfits in one photo as they strolled hand-in-hand down a pathway outside. Other snaps showed the couple with the bride at the wedding party at night.

Now, the couple have their own wedding plans to make. Benson will be marrying into quite the family, as Davis is heir to a huge fortune left behind by his grandfather, that was built upon profitable deals across the oil and entertainment industries.

The actress’ engagement comes after she previously dated the rapper G-Eazy and supermodel Cara Delevingne. Before dating Benson, Davis was previously linked Paris Hilton, The O.C. star Mischa Barton, and socialite Brittny Gastineau.

