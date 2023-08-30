Ashley Benson Shows Off Engagement Ring on Casual Date Night with Fiancé Brandon Davis

The actress, 33, announced her engagement to the oil heir, 44, in July

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 11:11AM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - Celebrity couple Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis were spotted arriving at a restaurant together to enjoy dinner in Los Angeles.
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis. Photo:

BACKGRID

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis were out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The engaged pair were photographed heading out to dinner in Hollywood, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33 flaunting her engagement ring as she walked ahead of her partner, oil heir Brandon Davis.

For their lowkey date night together, the pair were casually dressed. Benson wore minimal makeup and donned an oversized red knit jumper with a pair of baggy ripped jeans and had her hair in a ponytail. Davis, 44, wore a white top and dark jeans. 

Los Angeles, CA - Celebrity couple Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis were spotted arriving at a restaurant together to enjoy dinner in Los Angeles.
The engaged pair headed out for a casual date night in L.A. on Tuesday.

BACKGRID

What stood out most from Benson’s look was the giant sparkler she sported on her ring finger, gifted by fiancé Davis. 

Benson announced her engagement to Davis in an Instagram post in July.

She described Davis, who is the grandson of billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis, as “my best friend” as she reposted his story of her flashing her new engagement ring as they sat by a candlelit table.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ashley Benson (L) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Benson announced her engagement to Brandon Davis in July. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Davis called Benson “the love of my life” in the post. Following their announcement, he shared another repost from actress Theresa Picciallo of Benson showing off her engagement ring to her on a video call.

“Our babies are getting married!!!!!!” @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to out best friends!!!” Picciallo wrote in her caption. 

PEOPLE confirmed Benson and Davis' relationship in February, after the pair were speculated to be dating in January after being spotted together courtside at a basketball game. "They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE at the time.

Actress Ashley Benson celebrates the national launch of DIFFERIN GEL, held at the Nestle SHIELD Center in New York, New York. Pictured: Ashley Benson Ref: SPL1432815 010217 Picture by: Johns PKI/Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress was dating Davis in February.

In June, Benson posted photos of her with Davis as the pair attended the wedding of friend Madison Headrick Nahmad in Sardinia, Italy. 

The actress and oil heir were dressed in head-to-toe matching white outfits in one photo as they strolled hand-in-hand down a pathway outside. Other snaps showed the couple with the bride at the wedding party at night.

Now, the couple have their own wedding plans to make. Benson will be marrying into quite the family, as Davis is heir to a huge fortune left behind by his grandfather, that was built upon profitable deals across the oil and entertainment industries.

The actress’ engagement comes after she previously dated the rapper G-Eazy and supermodel Cara Delevingne. Before dating Benson, Davis was previously linked Paris Hilton, The O.C. star Mischa Barton, and socialite Brittny Gastineau.

Related Articles
Ashley Benson Brandon Davis engaged
Ashley Benson Is Engaged to Oil Heir Brandon Davis: ‘My Best Friend’
Iring Shayk and Tom Brady are Exclusive
Tom Brady Is Irina Shayk's 'Dream Guy,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are all smiles as they are spotted just after getting married in Beach Haven, New Jersey
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Get Married in Star-Studded New Jersey Wedding
Irina Shayk Is Spotted At A London Hotel During A 48-Hour Rendezvous With Lover Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spotted at a London Hotel After a 48-Hour Stay
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Newlyweds Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Seen for the First Time Since Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive Photos)
Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Wedding 081923
Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and More Celebrity Guests Arrive at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's New Jersey Wedding
Amber Laign and Robin Roberts attend the "Selma" and the Legends Who Paved the Way gala at Bacara Resort on December 6, 2014 in Goleta, California.
Two Weeks to Go! Robin Roberts and Fiancée Amber Laign Tease Upcoming Wedding
Who Is Tish Cyrus's FiancÃ©? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus Marries Dominic Purcell in Malibu — and Daughter Miley Was a Bridesmaid: Report
Margaret Qualley Jack Antonoff
Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and More Attend Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Rehearsal Dinner
Tyson Barrie wedding
See NHL Star Tyson Barrie's Waterfront Wedding Photos: 'Just Barried!'
Margaret Qualley wears flats to her wedding
Margaret Qualley Wears Chic White Chanel Flats for Her Wedding to Jack Antonoff
Joey King and Steven Piet attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joey King Says Upcoming Wedding to Steven Piet Will Be a 'Little Non-Traditional’ (Exclusive)
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Celebrate 'Best Week Ahead' as They Prepare for Their Wedding in Paris
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Celebrate 'Best Week Ahead' as They Prepare for Their Wedding in Paris
Caelynn Miller-Keyes
Caelynn Miller-Keyes Celebrates ‘Dream Bachelorette Trip’ Ahead of Wedding to Dean Unglert
Joey King attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France: bachelorette party cookie
Joey King Raves About ‘Insane’ Bachelorette Party and Boxers-Shaped Cookies with ‘Icing Bulge’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Robin Roberts flashes a large ring as she heads to the set of Good Morning America in New York City
'Good Morning America' Throws a Beach-Themed Bachelorette Party for Robin Roberts and Her Fiancée Amber Laign