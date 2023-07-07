Ashley Benson Is Engaged to Oil Heir Brandon Davis: ‘My Best Friend’

Ashley Benson is ready to walk down the aisle!

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33 is engaged to her boyfriend, oil heir Brandon Davis, 43, she announced on her Instagram Story on Friday.

The actress reposted her new fiancé's story where he called Benson “the love of my life” and showed a close up of the massive diamond sparkler on her ring finger. She responded “My best frienddddd, I love you.”

Benson also reposted actress Theresa Picciallo’s story which showed her smiling during a video call while flashing her new ring. “Our babies are getting married!!!!!!” @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to out best friends!!!” wrote Picciallo.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in January 2023 after they were spotted sitting courtside at a basketball game. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship that February.

"They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

The grandson of a billionaire oil tycoon, Davis is an heir to a massive fortune. His grandfather, Marvin Davis, built his wealth through lucrative business deals in both the oil and entertainment industries.

According to his 2004 New York Times obituary, the elder Davis sold his oil holdings in the early 1980s and began investing in entertainment and real estate, acquiring companies such as 20th Century Fox, Pebble Beach Company, the Aspen Skiing Company and the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Before Davis, Benson was most recently linked to rapper G-Eazy. She also dated actress and model Cara Delevingne for two years.

Shortly after their breakup, Benson opened up to Cosmopolitan UK about the scrutiny she faced when it came to her dating life and why she prefers to keep relationships private.

"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she said. "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."

She added that it's hard to deal with "people's opinions" of her relationships.

"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she said. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.'"

"I usually keep my relationships private," she continued. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."

Davis has previously been linked to The O.C. star Mischa Barton, model and socialite Brittny Gastineau as well as businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton.