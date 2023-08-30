Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Jagger and Ziggy Show Off Their 'Back to School Vibes' in Silly Photo

Ashlee Simpson Ross' little ones are heading back to the classroom.

On Tuesday, the singer and actress, 38, shared a snap of daughter Jagger Snow, 8, and son Ziggy Blu, 2½, as they posed for a silly first day of school photo.

In the snap, Jagger blows a kiss at the camera and places a hand on her hip while her little brother sticks out his behind.

"Back to school vibes 😂," she captioned the shot on her Instagram Story.



Simpson Ross shares Jagger and Ziggy with husband Evan Ross plus 14-year-old son Bronx Mowgli from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz.

Earlier this month, the singer posted a series of images and videos on Instagram that showed the backyard of the family home turned into Barbie Land for Jagger's 8th birthday party.

Simpson Ross could be seen posing next to her husband, 35, and their kids as well as son Bronx.

“Thank you to everyone for helping make JAGGERS BARBIE DREAMS COME TRUE💕THANK YOU to the amazing TEAM,” Simpson Ross captioned her post.

