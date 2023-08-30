Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Jagger and Ziggy Show Off Their 'Back to School Vibes' in Silly Photo

Ashlee Simpson Ross is mom to sons Bronx and Ziggy plus daughter Jagger

By Staff Author
Published on August 30, 2023 11:47AM EDT
Ashlee Simpson back to school
Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram

Ashlee Simpson Ross' little ones are heading back to the classroom.

On Tuesday, the singer and actress, 38, shared a snap of daughter Jagger Snow, 8, and son Ziggy Blu, 2½, as they posed for a silly first day of school photo.

In the snap, Jagger blows a kiss at the camera and places a hand on her hip while her little brother sticks out his behind.

"Back to school vibes 😂," she captioned the shot on her Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Simpson Ross shares Jagger and Ziggy with husband Evan Ross plus 14-year-old son Bronx Mowgli from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz.

Earlier this month, the singer posted a series of images and videos on Instagram that showed the backyard of the family home turned into Barbie Land for Jagger's 8th birthday party.

Simpson Ross could be seen posing next to her husband, 35, and their kids as well as son Bronx.

“Thank you to everyone for helping make JAGGERS BARBIE DREAMS COME TRUE💕THANK YOU to the amazing TEAM,” Simpson Ross captioned her post.

Related Articles
simon cowell, Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell
Simon Cowell Says Son, 9, Wants to Play Drums in a Rock Band: 'That's Going to Be Total Torture'
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids at Pool Party — See the Photos!
Khloe Kardashian says she's Not OK as True Thompson heads to Kindergarten Inst
Khloé Kardashian Jokes She’s ‘Not OK’ as Daughter True Heads to Kindergarten: ‘Next It Will Be Prom’
Fergie, Axl, Josh Duhamel, Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday
Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday
Kelly Rowland and Blue Ivy
Kelly Rowland Says Blue Ivy Works 'Very Freaking Hard' on Beyoncé's Tour: 'So Proud'
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson Says She and Her Husband Are in 'Denial' One of Their Kids Walked in on Them During Sex
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Ope
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Open — See the Photos!
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photo of Daughters
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photos of Daughters: ‘Where Did the Time Go?’
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna to Blackpink Concert
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Daughter Luna, 7, to Blackpink Concert: 'That Is A SHOW'
Pregnant Jessie James Decker Reveals 'Issue' with Breast Implants as She Awaits Baby No. 4: 'They Get Massive'
Pregnant Jessie James Decker Reveals 'Issue' with Breast Implants as She Awaits Baby No. 4: 'They Get Massive'
John Legend stands with son Miles in matching all-black outfits.
John Legend Confirms Son Miles Is His 'Mini Me' as They Twin in Adorable Video
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'
Joe Giudice Poses Decked Out in University of Michigan Gear on Daughter Gabriella's Move-In Day at College
Joe Giudice Poses in University of Michigan Gear on Daughter Gabriella's College Move-In Day
Arod Instagram daughter Natasha college Michigan 08 27 23
Alex Rodriguez Says Dropping Daughter Off at College Was One of 'Hardest' and 'Most Proud' Moments
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of âPrettyâ Daughter Kulture and âCuteâ Son Wave
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of 'Pretty' Daughter Kulture and 'Cute' Son Wave
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor Jokes About 'Groundhog Day' Routine as Mom of 2 Kids: 'I'm Going to Go Crazy' (Exclusive)