Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Birthday Party for Daughter Jagger — See the Pink-Powered Photos

Ashlee Simpson Ross is making her daughter's Barbie dreams come true!

On Tuesday night, the singer and actress posted a series of images and videos on Instagram that showed the backyard of the family home turned into Barbie Land for her daughter Jagger Snow's 8th birthday party.

Simpson Ross — who shares Jagger and son Ziggy Blu, 2½, with Evan Ross — could seen posing next to her husband, 34, and their kids, plus her 14-year-old son Bronx Mowgli, from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz.

In the first picture, the family posed next to multiple pink balloons, while subsequent slides showed off the party's glam pink décor, activities, food and more.

“Thank you to everyone for helping make JAGGERS BARBIE DREAMS COME TRUE💕THANK YOU to the amazing TEAM,” Simpson Ross captioned her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Jagger Ross at her Barbie-themed 8th birthday party. Ashlee Simpson Instagram

For the festivities, the “Pieces of Me” hitmaker wore massive round, pink sunglasses, a Barbie floral tank top and blue jeans with a black belt, accessorizing with gold hoops and a necklace. Her youngest child was balanced on her hip and wore what appeared to be a Ken-inspired tie-dye top while holding onto his mom’s hair.

Meanwhile, Jagger smiled at the forefront of the picture in a pink gingham dress — just like Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie! — and matching bow in her hair.

Ross had his hand on Jagger’s shoulder and was dressed in gray tones, letting the ladies have their day, while Bronx wore a white tee and floral-patterned shorts.



In the next image, the mother-daughter duo posed for a photo op in a life-size Mattel Barbie box, next to a cardboard cut-out of Barbie herself.

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Jagger Ross at the latter's Barbie-themed 8th birthday party. Ashlee Simpson Instagram

Next, a video showed the party’s sweet and savory goods. Pink macarons and flowers decorated a massive Barbie-head-shaped cake, with smaller bow cakes next to it. Pink pancakes were also on display, with pink sauce bottles pictured next to them by the poolside.



The birthday girl also had an ice-cream cart for the event, with several flavors on offer including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, Neapolitan, cookies n cream and mint chocolate chip.

Pink florals and balloons were pictured all around the yard as guest tucked into the goodies and partook in the activities — including what appeared to be a craft station, a Barbie-themed piñata and a bubble bounce house with balloons floating about.

"What a dream party! So bummed we couldn’t make it!" Scheana Shay wrote in a comment on Simpson Ross' post. "HBD Jagger!!"

Jagger Ross' Barbie-themed 8th birthday party. Ashlee Simpson Instagram

The Ross family regularly treats their children to fun-filled activities for celebratory days.

For Easter this year, the family posed in an themed photo booth with the words "Happy Easter 2023" printed on the snap, posted to the couple's Instagram accounts.

Another slide from Ross' carousel showed the couple’s kids dressed in Easter-themed pajamas as they excitedly prepared for the day, while a third slide featured a photo of Jagger petting a white bunny.

Simpson Ross shared a sweet picture on her own Instagram of herself on an Easter-egg hunt with Ziggy and her sister-in-law Chudney Ross.

"😍," wrote Paris Hilton in the comments section of the latter post, which was captioned, "HAPPY EASTER 🌸."