Ashlee Simpson and Ex Pete Wentz's Son Bronx Looks All Grown Up as He Towers Over His Mom in Photo

The 15-year-old teenager looked almost a head taller than his mom in a sweet family photo posted by his stepdad

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 1, 2023 02:15PM EDT
Ashley Simpson, Evan Ross Family
Photo:

Evan Ross/Instagram

Ashlee Simpson Ross' son looks all grown up.

On Monday, the singer, 38, and husband Evan Ross, 34, posted a few glimpses at daughter Jagger's 8th birthday on their Instagrams, which included a rare photo of Simpson Ross' 14-year-old son Bronx. In the family picture, Bronx stands almost a head taller than his mom as they pose for the camera.

Simpson Ross shares her teenage son with ex Pete Wentz and is mom to daughters Jagger and Ziggy with Ross.

Earlier this year, Simpson Ross chatted with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous talk show about her son Bronx, sharing that he'd been growing up so quickly. The "Pieces of Me" singer marveled at how her oldest is "so tall."

"He's like 5' 9½", he towers over me," said Simpson Ross. "He's really chill, though, so I'm lucky for that." She also noted that Bronx's "voice is deep, he's a young man."

She also opened up about a recent mishap that happened when she went out to dinner with her son and husband. "I'm sitting next to Bronx and Evan is on [the other] side, and we're at one of those movies where they offer you wine or something, and they were like, 'Oh sir [to Bronx], would you like something?'"

Simpson Ross quickly moved to correct the waiter, saying, "He's not my friend — well he's my friend, but this is my kid, my 14-year-old son."

For his birthday last year, Simpson Ross shared a sweet tribute to her son, posting a photo where she smiled widely next to him.

"BRONX happy birthday my grown boy," she wrote in the photo's caption. "Can't believe you are 14. You are the kindest, and coolest. I am so lucky to be your mom."

Wentz also wished his son a happy birthday on his Instagram Story, sharing a selfie of the two of them together. "Happy birthday to my guy. Lucky to be your dad," he wrote.

