Ashanti and Nelly Have Glam Night Out as Romance Reconciliation Rumors Continue



Nelly and Ashanti are continuing to spend time together, fueling more rumors the two have reconciled their romance.

The "Foolish" singer, 42, and the "Ride Wit Me" rapper, 48, had a glamorous night out at the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Thursday.

A photographer snapped the duo as they posed for a picture with their arms around each other at the event in equally sparkling outfits.

Ashanti rocked a black off-the-shoulder gown covered in silver jewels, which also featured bejeweled detailing around her neck, while Nelly sported a black shirt and pants with a silver sequin waistcoat. He accessorized the look with glasses, a large silver chain necklace and black shoes.

Later in the evening, Ashanti took to the stage at the event and performed her track “Foolish." She shared a series of videos of the performance to her Instagram Story.



Nelly and Ashanti. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Thursday was the first red carpet event Nelly and Ashanti have been pictured together at since October 2012.

They were both in the same space in September 2021 for Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz event. And just last month, the two had a casual party with friends while attending R&B Wednesdays at Red Martini Lounge in Atlanta .

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Friday, but a source close to the musicians told PEOPLE in May that the on-off exes are taking it slow and "have been touring and performing together and just hanging."

On May 28, Ashanti brought Nelly out on stage with her at her Las Vegas show with Ja Rule at the Palms Casino Resort, with the singers performing their 2008 collaboration “Body On Me." Months earlier, in December 2021, she joined him on stage during Power 98.3 and 96.1's Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona too — dancing and grinding with him to their 2008 hit.

Nelly and Ashanti attended R&B Wednesdays at a restaurant in Atlanta on May 3. Prince Williams/WireImage

In April, the stars were once again spotted in Las Vegas at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match. In a viral video on social media, the two looked cozy as they sat ringside next to each other. They were also seen holding hands after the fight.

But Ashanti and Nelly's romance has long been something of a mystery. Both have played coy over the years about whether they are actually together or just friends.

She confirmed to PEOPLE in 2005 that they "went out," but said they .......................................were "not boyfriend and girlfriend" — though three years later, she teased that an engagement was "definitely in the future."

In 2013, she laughed off questions about the rapper in a Hot 97 interview, jokingly asking, "Who said we had a relationship?"

The pair posed and partied with friends at the event. Prince Williams/WireImage

But in 2014, Ashanti admitted that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning, and later told Hot 97 that there was "no beef" between the two.



She then reflected on their split in 2015 while appearing on The Meredith Vieira Show.

“I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed,” she replied. “Again, you just have to grow. You have to grow up and accept responsibility for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards. I think it’s really important to know yourself and understand what you want and get it. I’m in a different place right now.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asked in a December 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen if she planned on getting back together with Nelly, Ashanti played coy. "A lot of people want that," she said. "What I will say is, we're in a batter place. Before it was like [tense], but we're cool now. We've had some conversation so, it was cool."

