Ashanti and Nelly are getting close following months of a rumored rekindled relationship.

On Monday morning, the "Hot in Herre" rapper, 48, shared a video to his Instagram Story of himself singing romantic lyrics to Usher's "Nice & Slow" alongside Ashanti, 42, as they both smiled, laughed and cozied up to each other.

"I just wanna take it nice and slow," sang the duo, before Ashanti giggled, looked at Nelly and delivered the ad-lib: "Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me?"



"See, I've been waiting for this for so long / We'll be making love until the sun comes up, baby / I just wanna take it nice and slow," continued Nelly and Ashanti, touching foreheads and chuckling as they sat together.

Ashanti and Nelly. Cornell Haynes Jr/Instagram

The rapper tagged Usher, 44, in the video featuring his chart-topping 1998 single, writing across the screen, "WE ON MY BRO S---."

Last month, the two had a casual party with friends while attending R&B Wednesdays at Red Martini Lounge in Atlanta. Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time, but a source close to the musicians told PEOPLE in May that the on-off exes are taking it slow and "have been touring and performing together and just hanging."

In June, Ashanti and Nelly attended the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta — and were photographed together on a red carpet for the first time since October 2012.

The pair's romance has long been somewhat of a mystery. Both have played coy over the years about whether they are actually together or just friends.

Nelly and Ashanti. Prince Williams/WireImage

She confirmed to PEOPLE in 2005 that they "went out," but said they were "not boyfriend and girlfriend" — though three years later, she teased that an engagement was "definitely in the future."

In 2013, she laughed off questions about the rapper in a Hot 97 interview, jokingly asking, "Who said we had a relationship?"

The following year, Ashanti admitted that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning, and later told Hot 97 that there was "no beef" between the two.



She then reflected on their split in 2015 while appearing on The Meredith Vieira Show.

Ashanti and Nelly. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

“I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed,” she replied. “Again, you just have to grow. You have to grow up and accept responsibility for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards. I think it’s really important to know yourself and understand what you want and get it. I’m in a different place right now."

They were both in the same space in September 2021 for Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz event. Afterwards, during a December 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ashanti was asked if she planned on getting back together with Nelly and played coy.

"A lot of people want that," she said. "What I will say is, we're in a better place. Before it was like [tense], but we're cool now. We've had some conversation so, it was cool."

