Ashanti and Nelly Cozy Up to Each Other as They Sing Romantic Usher Lyrics in Cute Instagram Story Video

"We'll be making love until the sun comes up, baby / I just wanna take it nice and slow," sang the duo, fueling more reconciliation rumors

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 05:32PM EDT
Ashanti and Nelly attend 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at The Fox Theatre
Ashanti and Nelly. Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty 

Ashanti and Nelly are getting close following months of a rumored rekindled relationship.

On Monday morning, the "Hot in Herre" rapper, 48, shared a video to his Instagram Story of himself singing romantic lyrics to Usher's "Nice & Slow" alongside Ashanti, 42, as they both smiled, laughed and cozied up to each other.

"I just wanna take it nice and slow," sang the duo, before Ashanti giggled, looked at Nelly and delivered the ad-lib: "Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me?"

"See, I've been waiting for this for so long / We'll be making love until the sun comes up, baby / I just wanna take it nice and slow," continued Nelly and Ashanti, touching foreheads and chuckling as they sat together.

Ashanti and Nelly Cozy Up to Each Other as They Sing Usher Lyrics in Sweet IG Story Video
Ashanti and Nelly.

Cornell Haynes Jr/Instagram

The rapper tagged Usher, 44, in the video featuring his chart-topping 1998 single, writing across the screen, "WE ON MY BRO S---."

Last month, the two had a casual party with friends while attending R&B Wednesdays at Red Martini Lounge in Atlanta. Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time, but a source close to the musicians told PEOPLE in May that the on-off exes are taking it slow and "have been touring and performing together and just hanging."

In June, Ashanti and Nelly attended the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta — and were photographed together on a red carpet for the first time since October 2012.

The pair's romance has long been somewhat of a mystery. Both have played coy over the years about whether they are actually together or just friends.

Rapper Nelly and Ashanti attend R&B Wednesdays
Nelly and Ashanti.

Prince Williams/WireImage

She confirmed to PEOPLE in 2005 that they "went out," but said they were "not boyfriend and girlfriend" — though three years later, she teased that an engagement was "definitely in the future."

In 2013, she laughed off questions about the rapper in a Hot 97 interview, jokingly asking, "Who said we had a relationship?"

The following year, Ashanti admitted that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning, and later told Hot 97 that there was "no beef" between the two.

She then reflected on their split in 2015 while appearing on The Meredith Vieira Show

Ashanti, Nelly
Ashanti and Nelly. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

“I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed,” she replied. “Again, you just have to grow. You have to grow up and accept responsibility for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards. I think it’s really important to know yourself and understand what you want and get it. I’m in a different place right now."

They were both in the same space in September 2021 for Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz event. Afterwards, during a December 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ashanti was asked if she planned on getting back together with Nelly and played coy.

"A lot of people want that," she said. "What I will say is, we're in a better place. Before it was like [tense], but we're cool now. We've had some conversation so, it was cool."

Related Articles
Ashanti and Nelly attend 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control
Ashanti and Nelly Have Glam Night Out as Romance Reconciliation Rumors Continue
Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021
Who Is Usher's Girlfriend? All About Jenn Goicoechea
Ashanti, Nelly
Nelly and Ashanti Are Taking It Slow and 'Just Hanging' as Exes Fuel Reconciliation Buzz: Source (Exclusive)
Here's Why Fans Think A$AP Rocky is Calling Out Travis Scott in New Song Lyrics
Here's Why Fans Think A$AP Rocky Is Calling Out Travis Scott in New Rap Lyrics
Halle Bailey and DDG
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Appears to Call Her Out and Admit to Being 'Insecure' in New Song 'Famous'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Ashanti visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 01: Rapper Nelly attends Clay Day Celebration for OG Clay Evans at The Bank Event Center on April 1, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Exes Ashanti and Nelly Fuel Romance Rumors After Holding Hands at Davis-Garcia Fight in Vegas
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Getting 'Super Serious' as They Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Idaho: Source
Shawn Mendes attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Shawn Mendes Dating History: From Hailey Baldwin Bieber to Camila Cabello
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022
Mod Sun Breaks Down the End of His Engagement to Avril Lavigne in Lyrics of New Song 'Strangers'
Camila Cabello in greece
Camila Cabello Turns Up the Heat with Fiery Bikini Pic in Greece
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans attend the amfAR Venice gala 2021 on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans' Relationship Timeline
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Is Dating Again After Shawn Mendes Reunion Fizzles Out (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd
Shawn Mendes attends the presentation of 'Classics Reborn' by Tommy X Shawn at Artz Pedregal on March 27, 2023
Shawn Mendes Releases New Song 'What the Hell Are We Dying For?' in the Wake of Canadian Wildfires
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes 'Needs Time to Himself' After Camila Cabello Reunion, Says Source: 'The Timing Was Wrong' (Exclusive)
Jake & Shelby, the music duo that Kim Kardashian reposted/commissioned to sing a song for Khloe.
How Kim Kardashian Tapped Teen Music Duo Jake & Shelby to Celebrate Khloé's Birthday (Exclusive)