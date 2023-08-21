A$AP Rocky Spotted Out for First Time Since Rihanna Gave Birth to Their Second Baby

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently welcomed their second baby together

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 11:30PM EDT
A$AP Rocky Spotted for the first time after Rihanna gives birth to their second son.
A$AP Rocky Spotted for the first time after Rihanna gives birth to their second son. Photo:

Khrome / BACKGRID

A$AP Rocky has been pictured out for the first time since becoming a dad of two.

The 34-year-old rapper was photographed smiling on his way to a studio in Los Angeles on Monday after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Rihanna recently welcomed their second baby together. 

The couple are already parents to son RZA Athelston, 15 months. The Fenty Beauty founder debuted her baby bump during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Rihanna played up the big pregnancy reveal in the opening moments of her performance in February, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit down to show her baby bump.

A$AP Rocky Spotted for the first time after Rihanna gives birth to their second son.

Khrome / BACKGRID

The one-year-old’s name was confirmed by the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE in May. The moniker pays homage to Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

A pregnant Rihanna in a cropped gray top and shimmery silver maxiskirt

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In a recent conversation with CNN, the producer and rapper, 54, explained that Rihanna and Rocky’s decision to name a baby after him was a "great honor."

"[It's] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name," RZA told the outlet.

“RZA isn't only a name, it’s a title,” he continued. “So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me."

Last month, Rihanna posted a sweet snap capturing a silhouette of Rocky holding baby RZA up in the air in a pool overlooking the ocean during sunset.

“My Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️,” she captioned the photo.

A few weeks later, Rocky appeared in the Beats Studio Pro ad he also directed. The commercial featured his new single "RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)."

In the ad, the Harlem native is working in his home studio when the “Umbrella” hitmaker calls him from the other room.

"Babe! Can you go to the store? We ran out of diapers," she asked.

Rocky's run takes him to the AWGE Bodega, named after his creative agency, though he's chased by fans and paparazzi on the way there and back. In the store, he grabs a pack of diapers off the shelf — AWGEY diapers, with RZA modeling on the package.

Ahead of baby No. 2’s arrival, the entrepreneur stepped out with Rocky for a date night in Santa Monica at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on July 28.

In February, a source told PEOPLE about the Grammy winner’s parenting style. "She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," the insider said. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

