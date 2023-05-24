Artist Is Shoved into Moving N.Y.C. Subway Train in Random Attack, Now 'Instantly Paralyzed'

​​Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy, who was described by her husband as an award-winning artist, was left critically injured in the random attack

By Nicole Acosta
Updated on May 24, 2023 05:02 PM
Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy
Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy. Photo:

GoFundMe

A New York City artist who was randomly shoved into a moving Manhattan subway train over the weekend is learning to navigate a new way of life after authorities say she was left “instantly paralyzed,” according to multiple news reports.

Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy, 35, was walking along the platform at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station around 6 a.m. Sunday when a man allegedly grabbed her by the head and pushed her into a passing train, the NYPD said, per NBC 4 New York, CBS News, and ABC 7 New York.

Authorities said in court documents the victim was "instantly paralyzed,” according to NBC 4 New York. Ozsoy was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery for serious injuries, including a cervical spine fracture and lacerations to the head, the outlet reports, citing court papers.

The suspect has allegedly been identified by the NYPD as Queens resident Kamal Semrade, 39, according to ABC 7 New York. He has been charged with attempted murder and assault. Police say the attack was random.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC 4 New York, Semrade got on the same uptown train as Ozsoy in Queens that morning, before both of them got off the train on the Upper East Side. Investigators do not believe the two knew each other and have used security footage and witness statements to allegedly connect Semrade to the crime, the outlet reports.

Ferdi Ozsoy identified the victim as his wife in a public statement released Tuesday, saying she was on her way to work at a cafe when the assault happened. According to the statement, Emine Ozsoy is an “award-winning artist, illustrator and painter,” who immigrated to New York from Turkey in 2017.

“Her life has been profoundly impacted by this tragic act of violence,” the statement reads. “She has suffered a severe injury to her neck that has resulted in significant limitations. Unfortunately, her mobility is expected to be affected, greatly impacting her daily life. But of course, faith and hope are never-ending. She’s young. She’s a strong woman. She’s creative. She’s empathetic. She’s a warrior. She’s a true friend who goes out of her way to help people.”

The Jackson Heights man expressed gratitude to the bystanders who came to his wife's aid during a critical time.

“The individuals that surrounded her on that train station, that comforted her and told her that everything was going to be okay until the EMTs came, they were there to keep her motivated to hang on to life and I really appreciated the New Yorkers who came to her aid in that moment,” Ozsoy wrote.

The husband says he’s now working to obtain emergency visas for his wife's family members who remain abroad, while Ozsoy faces a long road to recovery.

“Her life after this is going to need constant care,” the statement reads. “We need all the help we can get.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Ozsoy’s co-workers at the cafe to help with rising medical expenses, which they claim have already reached the six-figure mark.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Emine is a source of joy as a friend, colleague, and human being,” the fundraiser reads. “She's artistic, lighthearted, witty, and, above all, someone we consider family.”

“Doctors initially informed us she had a slim chance of recovering movement below the neck,” the page continues. “In just one day, she challenged that prognosis by moving her arms. It is a huge step, but her road to recovery will be long and challenging. She's a fighter and is already fighting to recover. She will get there, but she needs everyone's help.”

According to CBS News, Semrade is being held without bail. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
Christopher Wright
Maryland Man Is Beaten to Death in Retaliation for Fight at Son's School, Says Family
Maite Yuleana Rodriguez - Uvalde Murals
A Year After Uvalde School Shooting, Murals Honor 21 Victims: 'Art Has the Power to Help These Families Heal'
Grieving Uvalde mom Veronica Mata speaks out on Today show
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says Guns Are 'More Important' Than Children in America, 1 Year After Shooting
Kristy C. Thow and her mom Penny Smith murdered
Kan. Woman and Her Daughter Are Killed by Mom's 'Crazed Domestic Abuser' Husband in Murder-Suicide
Clifton E. Williams
Ky. Man Allegedly Shot His Roommate for Eating Last Hot Pocket
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison
Thomas Berry
Boy, 8, Who Loved Baseball So Much He Slept in Uniform Is Killed When Driver Allegedly Goes Through Stop Sign
Hershy Scwhartz
Groom-to-Be Was Killed in Wendy’s Parking Lot a Week Before Wedding, Suspect Arrested 350 Miles Away
Deborah Leslie
2 Arrested in Case of Ind. Overdose Victim Whose Body Was Dumped in Building that Was Set on Fire
LaShawn Thompson
Death of Ga. Man in Bedbug-Infested Jail Cell Ruled as Homicide
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
melissa highsmith
Texas Woman Kidnapped from Home 51 Years Ago as Toddler Changes Name Back to One Given by Parents
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
Arrest Made in Death of N.J. Mom Who Was First Reported Missing on Mother's Day: 'Act of Domestic Violence'