Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Teaching His Grandkids How to Train His Farm Animals: They 'Loved It'

"It gives me another way of kind of like really having them come the house regularly," he says

By Hannah Sacks
and
Jack Smart
Jack Smart
Updated on June 30, 2023 09:38AM EDT
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks onstage during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is passing his love for animals onto his grandchildren.

While speaking at An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor, 75, gave a glimpse into his love for raising his animals and how he's getting his grandchildren into the mix too.

"And I tell you one thing that my grandchildren, see, Katherine, my oldest daughter has two girls and she comes over with [the] two girls like once a week and just plays around with the animals," Schwarzenegger shared. "And those kids have such a fun time."

"I never thought this is going to be the additional kind of joy they have because I just love animals because I grew up on a farm in Austria and I always enjoyed animals."

"But I mean, my grandkids really loved it," he said. "And it gives me another way of kind of like really having them come to the house regularly. Having them enjoy themselves and then feed them."

"And also learning that they have to go to the stable and now we have to clean the stable. It's just fun. So you have to kind of teach those kids right away when they're very little young. If you have to also do that, that's part of raising those animals. It's really fantastic," he added.

Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine, 33, shares her two daughters — Eloise Christina, 13 months, and Lyla Maria, 2 — with husband Chris Pratt, 44.

Although he's teaching his grandkids how to clean the stables, Schwarzenegger noted that his animals are actually housetrained. "Most people think, oh my, you have to clean up the stuff all the time."

"So with all these animals, there's never an accident in the house. And like I said, they really roam around the house and walk around. They're in and out," he concluded.

In February 2022, the Terminator star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and raved about being a granddad. "It's the easiest thing to be a grandfather," Schwarzenegger told Kimmel.

"They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. And after two hours, they leave," he joked, clapping his hands. "It's fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house."

"When they come over the whole house lights up. And the animals are there," he said.

