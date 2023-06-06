Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Heaven Is a 'Fantasy': 'We Won’t See Each Other Again After We’re Gone'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is giving his own meaning to heaven and death.

The 75-year-old actor approached the topic after being asked by Danny DeVito, 78, "What's in the future for us" during an in-depth conversation for Interview Magazine.

"It reminds me of Howard Stern's question to me. 'Tell me, governor, what happens to us when we die?' I said, 'Nothing. You're 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f---ing liar,'" he said.

"I said, 'We don't know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I'm not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that,'" continued Schwarzenegger.

Sam Tabone/WireImage

While the former bodybuilder added that death is a topic he feels uncomfortable with, he shared that heaven, in his mind, is a "fantasy."

"When people talk about, 'I will see them again in heaven,' it sounds so good, but the reality is that we won't see each other again after we're gone. That's the sad part. I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don't,'" he said.

Revealing that he's lost "15 friends in the last 20 or so years" from within the bodybuilding industry, Schwarzenegger shared that he's given a new definition to heaven.

"To me, heaven is where I put a person who I love dearly, who is kind, who is generous, who made a difference in my life and other people's lives," he said. "I keep them in a spot in my head, like that front row that you have of all of your friends. And you always have a good feeling when you think of them."

The former California governor is also expected to get candid about his trials and tribulations in a new three-part documentary, Arnold, which begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday.

According to an official synopsis, the docuseries "chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger's journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream" and contains interviews with Schwarzenegger along with "friends, foes, costars, and observers."