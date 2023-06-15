Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Would Run for President Now if He Could: 'Put Me In'

The action star told journalist Chris Wallace, "It's a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that that election."

Published on June 15, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't eligible to run for president, due to being born in Austria. But if he could, he would, the action star tells Chris Wallace in a new interview.

"The Constitution says that the President has to be a natural born U.S. citizen. If not for that, would you have run for president?" Wallace asks Schwarzenegger in an episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? which debuts Friday.

In a clip made exclusive to PEOPLE, 75-year-old Schwarzenegger responds, "Well, yes, of course."

"I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together," he continues. "Who is here today that people say okay, he's not too old or he's not too this or too that, or is that because it's now a question about who do you vote against than who do you vote for."

Schwarzenegger immigrated to the U.S. in 1968 and became a U.S. citizen in 1983.

"You're saying you would run for president in 2024?" Wallace asks, to which Schwarzenegger responds, "Absolutely."

"Put me in because it's it look — it's a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that that election."

Schwarzenegger, who stars in the new Netflix series Fubar and in a Netflix documentary about his own life, then compares the 2024 presidential election to the gubernatorial races he won in California in 2003 and 2006.

"I mean, it's like me and California. And when that was, you know, running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together," he says.

Schwarzenegger continues: "There's just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it's doable. It's all doable, or at least it's just people coming together and say yes, we can do it."

The former California governor has been a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump , who was recently indicted on federal charges

In 2021, Schwarzenegger called Trump "the worst president ever," comparing the Capitol riots to something that would happen in Nazi Germany.

"I grew up in Austria, I'm very aware of Kristallnacht or the 'Night of Broken Glass.' It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the proud boys," the former Republican Governor said in a video statement. "Wednesday was the day of broken glass right here in the United States."

New episodes of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? are available Fridays on Max and air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

