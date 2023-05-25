Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He'd Do a Marvel Movie 'If The Role is Right'

Marvel fans may remember when he praised his son-in-law Chris Pratt’s performance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 through a sweet message on Twitter

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 12:35 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Climate Austrian World Summit
Photo: Martin Rauscher/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be following in his famous son-in-law Chris Pratt's footsteps.

When asked in a new interview for Men's Health if he would ever consider a future in the Marvel Universe, the former bodybuilder, 75, answered, "If the role is right!"

Marvel fans may remember that the Terminator star recently praised Pratt for his performance as Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 through a sweet message on Twitter. He wrote how he "saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW, @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you."

Pratt, 43, is married to and shares two children — daughters Lyla Maria, 2, and 11-month-old Eloise Christina — with the actor's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger. He is also a dad to 10-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt attends a special screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney); Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Sam Tabone/WireImage

Like his son-in-law, Schwarzenegger has also kept busy through his own action and adventure movie roles.

Last month, Deadline reported that Schwarzenegger will return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus from his acting career with the upcoming action movie Breakout.

The former California governor will team up with filmmaker Scott Waugh for the film, in which the actor will play a man named Terry Reynolds who sets out to break his stepson out of prison in a foreign country, the outlet reported. The character "must overcome an overzealous prison warden in a race against time to avoid capture and flee the country" after his stepson's imprisonment for a framed crime, the synopsis reads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Waugh is currently working with other action genre stalwarts, Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone, on The Expendables 4. Schwarzenegger previously appeared in the first three movies of that series. Deadline reported that filming is expected to begin in Eastern Europe later this year.

Related Articles
Director Spike Lee and father, composer Bill Lee
Bill Lee, Father of Spike Lee and Composer of 'Do the Right Thing,' Dead at 94
Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Past Steroid Use
Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls His Past Steroid Use, Urges Bodybuilders to Avoid Them: 'Don’t Go There'
Angela Bassett Honors Tina Turner After Her Death
Angela Bassett Remembers Tina Turner's 'Final Words to Me' as She Pays Tribute to Singer
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria Says a 'White Male Can Direct a $200 Million Film, Fail and Get Another One' — I Can't
Jude Law
Jude Law Says He Wore Perfume to Smell Like ‘Blood and Fecal Matter’ for Henry VIII Role
Margot Robbie Reveals Gal Gadot Was Initially Considered for Barbie Role
Margot Robbie Reveals Gal Gadot Was Considered for Barbie Role: 'She Is Barbie Energy'
Margot Robbie Vogue Shoot for Barbie
Margot Robbie on the Over-Sexualization of Barbie — and How She Inspired Girls to Dream Big
Ray Stevenson attends the Ahsoka panel at Start Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 08, 2023 in London, England.
Ray Stevenson Describes Upcoming 'Star Wars' Role in One of His Final Interviews Before His Death
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Step Out at Cannes for 'Asteroid City' Premiere
Jodi Benson
Original Ariel Jodi Benson Feels Updates to ‘Little Mermaid’ Were Necessary: ‘Times Change’ (Exclusive)
Dominique Fishback, Jamie Foxx
Dominique Fishback 'So Happy' Jamie Foxx 'Is Doing Well': He 'Is Superhuman' (Exclusive)
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Cozy Up on 'Asteroid City' Red Carpet at Cannes: Photos
Credit: Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office â Alec Baldwin Seen Holding Gun Used in Rust Shooting in Newly Released Footage from Investigation
Alec Baldwin Says It Was 'Nothing Less Than a Miracle' That 'Rust' Movie Completed Filming
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says It’s ‘Fantastic’ to See Daughter Katherine Become a Mother (Exclusive)
Club Zero Cast
Cannes Audience Shocked by Vomit Scene in Mia Wasikowska Movie 'Club Zero': 'Is It Over Yet?'
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp 'Doing Fantastic' After Cannes Appearance: 'He Is Much Happier' Now, Says Source (Exclusive)