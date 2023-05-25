Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He'd Do a Marvel Movie 'If The Role is Right'

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be following in his famous son-in-law Chris Pratt's footsteps.

When asked in a new interview for Men's Health if he would ever consider a future in the Marvel Universe, the former bodybuilder, 75, answered, "If the role is right!"

Marvel fans may remember that the Terminator star recently praised Pratt for his performance as Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 through a sweet message on Twitter. He wrote how he "saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW, @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you."

Pratt, 43, is married to and shares two children — daughters Lyla Maria, 2, and 11-month-old Eloise Christina — with the actor's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger. He is also a dad to 10-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Sam Tabone/WireImage

Like his son-in-law, Schwarzenegger has also kept busy through his own action and adventure movie roles.

Last month, Deadline reported that Schwarzenegger will return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus from his acting career with the upcoming action movie Breakout.

The former California governor will team up with filmmaker Scott Waugh for the film, in which the actor will play a man named Terry Reynolds who sets out to break his stepson out of prison in a foreign country, the outlet reported. The character "must overcome an overzealous prison warden in a race against time to avoid capture and flee the country" after his stepson's imprisonment for a framed crime, the synopsis reads.

Waugh is currently working with other action genre stalwarts, Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone, on The Expendables 4. Schwarzenegger previously appeared in the first three movies of that series. Deadline reported that filming is expected to begin in Eastern Europe later this year.

