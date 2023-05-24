Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls His Past Steroid Use, Urges Bodybuilders to Avoid Them: 'Don’t Go There'

Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up to Men’s Health about taking testosterone and Dianabol when he was a bodybuilder

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 04:46 PM
Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Past Steroid Use
Arnold Schwarzenegger . Photo:

Michael Muller for Mens Health

After using performance-enhancing drugs himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger is warning bodybuilders against steroid abuse.

In his July/August cover story for Men’s Health, the actor and former California governor, 75, opened up about taking steroids in the past, including Dianabol — which is popular among bodybuilders — and testosterone.

“One hundred milligrams a week,” he told the outlet of his testosterone usage, “and then three Dianabol a day, so that was 15 milligrams a day.”

However, Schwarzenegger insisted that his past use is nothing compared to the steroid abuse that he’s seen today, noting that steroids weren’t illegal until 1990 when the Anabolic Steroids Control Act was passed by Congress.

RELATED: Ethan Suplee of 'Remember the Titans' Reflects on 250-Pound Weight Loss: 'Concentrating On Today'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Past Steroid Use

Michael Muller for Mens Health

The Terminator star added that he also only took his performance-enhancing drugs under a doctor’s supervision. 

“Bodybuilding always, always was considered a safe sport. But now it’s not. Now people are dying — they’re dying because of overdoses of drugs and they don’t know what the f— they’re doing,” he said. “They’re listening to charlatans. If I want to get medical advice from a doctor, I go to UCLA or I go to the Cleveland Clinic.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Past Steroid Use

Michael Muller for Mens Health

Although he recognizes that he may not be the best messenger, Schwarzenegger encourages today’s bodybuilders to stay healthy and avoid using steroids altogether.

“Don’t go there,” he said. “Yes, we are at a time now where we always look for the easy way to make money, the fast way to get rich, the easy way to be an influencer. Anytime you abuse the body, you’re going to regret it. So I just want young people to know that I have seen people getting kidney transplants and suffering tremendously from it.”

“I recognize the fact that, who am I to say this?” Schwarzenegger added.

Today, the star said fitness routine looks different from his bodybuilding days, going to Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, California for his morning workouts. 

He admitted that now, he simply trains to “stay alive, to be able to do my movies.”




Related Articles
Ethan Suplee
Ethan Suplee of 'Remember the Titans' Reflects on 250-Pound Weight Loss: 'Concentrating On Today'
Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Climate Austrian World Summit
Arnold Schwarzenegger Never Wanted to Say Famous 'I'll Be Back' Tagline: 'It Sounded Stupid'
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says It’s ‘Fantastic’ to See Daughter Katherine Become a Mother (Exclusive)
Arnold. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Politics and Scandals in Trailer for New Netflix Doc
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage); Maria Shriver attends the 26th Annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says His Divorce from Maria Shriver Was 'Very Difficult': 'It Was My Failure'
Chris Pratt attends a special screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney); Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)
Chris Pratt Says Arnold Schwarzenegger's Support 'Means the World': 'Really Kind of Mind-Blowing' (Exclusive)
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito WHCD
Arnold Schwarzenegger and 'Twins' Costar Danny DeVito Reunite To Open 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Clerks Director Kevin Smith Shares His Recent Mental Health
Kevin Smith Reveals He Got Mental Health Treatment After His 'Complete Break From Reality' (Exclusive)
Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton Underwent 'Traumatic' Heart Procedure After Life-Threatening Lupus Complication (Exclusive)
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Thought His Dad's Help Was 'Abrasive' During 'Lowest Points' of Addiction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsETTn7DehI — Arnold Schwarzenegger Denounces 'Easy Path of Hate' in Heartfelt Speech: 'The Path of the Weak'
Arnold Schwarzenegger Denounces 'Easy Path of Hate' and Anti-Semitism in Heartfelt Speech
Washington Man Says Insurance Coverage Is the ‘Only Challenging Thing’ About Taking Wegovy for Weight Loss
Washington Man Says Insurance Coverage Is the 'Only Challenging Thing' About Taking Wegovy for Weight Loss
Davenport Family rollout
Parents Raise $3 Million to Save Their Kids' Lives from Fatal Form of Dwarfism: 'We'd Do Anything'
Arnold Schwarzenegger with his wife Maria Shriver wave to fans as the couple arrives for the screening of the film "Les Egares" at the Palais des Festivals during the 56th International Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2003 in Cannes, France
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Relationship Timeline
Liver King
'Liver King' Influencer Who Follows Raw-Organ Diet and Touts Natural Lifestyle Admits He's on Steroids: 'I Lied'