After using performance-enhancing drugs himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger is warning bodybuilders against steroid abuse.

In his July/August cover story for Men’s Health, the actor and former California governor, 75, opened up about taking steroids in the past, including Dianabol — which is popular among bodybuilders — and testosterone.

“One hundred milligrams a week,” he told the outlet of his testosterone usage, “and then three Dianabol a day, so that was 15 milligrams a day.”

However, Schwarzenegger insisted that his past use is nothing compared to the steroid abuse that he’s seen today, noting that steroids weren’t illegal until 1990 when the Anabolic Steroids Control Act was passed by Congress.

Michael Muller for Mens Health

The Terminator star added that he also only took his performance-enhancing drugs under a doctor’s supervision.

“Bodybuilding always, always was considered a safe sport. But now it’s not. Now people are dying — they’re dying because of overdoses of drugs and they don’t know what the f— they’re doing,” he said. “They’re listening to charlatans. If I want to get medical advice from a doctor, I go to UCLA or I go to the Cleveland Clinic.”

Michael Muller for Mens Health

Although he recognizes that he may not be the best messenger, Schwarzenegger encourages today’s bodybuilders to stay healthy and avoid using steroids altogether.

“Don’t go there,” he said. “Yes, we are at a time now where we always look for the easy way to make money, the fast way to get rich, the easy way to be an influencer. Anytime you abuse the body, you’re going to regret it. So I just want young people to know that I have seen people getting kidney transplants and suffering tremendously from it.”

“I recognize the fact that, who am I to say this?” Schwarzenegger added.

Today, the star said fitness routine looks different from his bodybuilding days, going to Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, California for his morning workouts.

He admitted that now, he simply trains to “stay alive, to be able to do my movies.”







