Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to 'Fantastic' Bruce Willis' Hollywood Retirement: He's a 'Huge Star'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is singing his praise for Bruce Willis.

While in conversation with CinemaBlend, the actor, 75, lauded Bruce, 68, who has stepped away from Hollywood following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

"I think that he's fantastic," Schwarzenegger told the outlet. "He ... is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star, and a kind man."

Noting that he understands that Bruce chose to retire "under his circumstances, health-wise," Schwarzenegger offered one final note tied to the movie star, who he shared the screen with in the Expendables franchise and co-founded the Planet Hollywood restaurant franchise with alongside Sylvester Stallone.

"In general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload," he said.

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared in February that Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, sharing that his condition has worsened since his family first shared news of his aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," she said at the time.

Emma added in her full statement, "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

Bruce's three oldest kids — daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis — also posted about the diagnosis news, as did his ex-wife, Demi Moore. (Bruce is also a dad to daughters Mabel Evelyn, whom he shares with Emma.)

Frontotemporal dementia is an all-encompassing term for a group of brain disorders that threatens the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

This means that parts of these lobes atrophy, and the shrinking of these areas can cause speech issues, emotional problems and changes in personality.

Other symptoms can include loss of motor skills — problems walking, swallowing or muscle spasms. Symptoms tend to get worse over time.

Patients typically begin to notice symptoms between 40 - 65 years of age, but it can affect people who are younger. It is the most common form of dementia for people under 60.