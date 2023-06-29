Arnold Schwarzenegger Says James Cameron's 'Terminator' Films Predicted the Future: 'It Has Become a Reality'

The actor opened up about the similarities between artificial intelligence in the iconic film franchise and life in the present day

By
Jack Smart
Jack Smart
Jack Smart is the Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. With 10 years of experience as an entertainment journalist, he previously worked at The A.V. Club and Backstage.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 07:54AM EDT
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks onstage during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks onstage during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo:

 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is marveling at the genius of the Terminator films. 

Speaking at An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the actor, 75, praised the franchise’s writer and director James Cameron and said the future of artificial intelligence Cameron predicted in the movies has "become a reality."

“Today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go," Schwarzenegger said of current concerns around AI. "And in this movie, in Terminator, we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over,”

The actor celebrated the "brilliance of writing" in the 1984 sci-fi flick — which he starred in as a cyborg assassin — given that "at that time we (had) scratched the surface of AI, artificial intelligence. Think about that.”

“Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it's not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron,” Schwarzenegger continued in the on-stage conversation, which was to promote his limited edition TASCHEN photo book.

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks onstage during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks onstage during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The former bodybuilder added of Cameron, 68, “He's just such an extraordinary writer and he's such an unbelievable director, this is again, one of those things that I wish I could take credit for this movie. I can only take credit of the character that I played and the way I played it. But I mean, he has created this character. He has written it so well, he's written the movie so well, and that's why he is, you know, the number one director in the world.”

Last month, Schwarzenegger revealed how his iconic "I'll be back" line from the action franchise nearly never happened, but it was Cameron who convinced him to say it. 

"[James] Cameron and I were debating how to say the line because I was not comfortable with saying 'I'll,' " Schwarzenegger recalled of their conversation during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I said, 'I think it's stronger to say, 'I will be back.' "

According to the former California governor, Cameron replied, "Are you the scriptwriter now? It's just one word. Don't tell me how to write. I don't tell you how to act." Schwarzenegger said he shot back at Cameron saying how he told him how to act "every f------ minute!"

Taking a different approach, Cameron — who also directed Titanic and Avatar — explained himself. "Arnold, you think it sounds weird. It doesn't. What makes it great is that you sound different than me or Charlie over there. That's what makes it work.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He told him, "Just say it 10 times. Say it different ways. I'll keep rolling the camera. Then we'll choose one."

"So they set it up, and I say: '(Flatly) I'll be back … (cheerful) I'll be back! … (guttural) I'll beeee baaaack …' " Schwarzenegger recounted. "It sounded stupid."

But of course, fans thought the famous line was far from stupid and its popularity was almost instant.  "The movies comes out. I'm in Central Park. This guy comes up and says, 'Say the line!' " he told THR

Related Articles
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Step Out in London at 'The Witcher' Season 3 Premiere
Armie Hammer's "mystery blonde" isn't such a mystery ... it's his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Perejma
Armie Hammer Appears to Rekindle with Ex-Girlfriend After Finalizing Divorce with Elizabeth Chambers
David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan
Everything to Know About 'Superman: Legacy'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Double Recalls Top-Secret Experience on Set: 'I Barely Know What the Movie Is About'
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie Details Recent Car Crash in Atlanta: 'Craziest Sequence of Events I've Ever Experienced'
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Tom Cruise Is Doing an 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Double Feature Too: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive'
Anthony Mackie Wrote Letters to Marvel About Wanting to Play Black Panther Before Being Cast as Falcon
Anthony Mackie Wrote Letters to Marvel About Wanting to Play Black Panther Before Being Cast as Falcon
Liam Neeson film Retribution
Liam Neeson’s Morning Commute Turns Deadly with a Ticking Bomb in ‘Retribution’ Trailer: Watch
The Hollywood Vampires, consisting of American actor Johnny Depp (L), rock artists Alice Cooper (R) and Joe Perry (not seen) gives concert at the Life Park Istanbul on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkiye
Johnny Depp Celebrated 'Intimate' 60th Birthday with Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry in Istanbul (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence in Mother!Credit: Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Doesn't Fully Understand 'Mother!' Despite 'Sleeping with the Director'
Mel Brooks attends the opening night gala for the 2023
Mel Brooks Celebrates 97th Birthday and Honorary Oscar: 'Very Happy to Still Be Alive' (Exclusive)
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and 300 More Actors Tell SAG They Are 'Prepared to Strike': Report
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Over 300 Actors Tell SAG They Are 'Prepared to Strike': Reports
Monica Bellucci attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening; Tim Burton attends "Tim Burton, The Labyrinth" exhibition
Monica Bellucci Confirms Relationship with Her 'Beetlejuice 2' Director Tim Burton: 'I Love Him'
John Boyega Says that Jamie Foxx is âDoing Wellâ After Phone Chat: âWe love you, Broâ
John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Phone Chat: 'We Love You, Bro' (Exclusive)
Rebel Wilson and fiance Ramona Agruma selecting engagement rings from Tiffany & Co.
Rebel Wilson Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photos of Engagement Ring Selection Process at Tiffany & Co.
Jason Biggs Pie promo with EDWARDS Desserts
Jason Biggs Describes 'American Pie' Scene as 'a Turning Point in My Life': 'You Just Go for It' (Exclusive)