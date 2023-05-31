Arnold Schwarzenegger Honors 'Legend' Clint Eastwood for 93rd Birthday: 'Heroes Don't Retire'

"You’ve inspired me, you’ve mentored me, and you’re a wonderful friend," wrote Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 31, 2023 02:28 PM
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood in 2010.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is paying tribute to his mentor and friend Clint Eastwood.

On Eastwood's 93rd birthday Wednesday, Schwarzenegger, 75, shared a photo on Instagram of himself skiing with the Oscar-winning actor/director. (He previously shared the same photo in December 2019 with the caption: "Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.")

In the caption, Schwarzenegger wrote, "Happy birthday, Clint! You’ve inspired me, you’ve mentored me, and you’re a wonderful friend."

"At 93, you prove that heroes don’t retire - they reload. You’re a legend," he added.

Eastwood most recently directed and starred in the 2021 film Cry Macho, and he's set to direct the upcoming movie Juror #2, which will star Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch and Kiefer Sutherland.

He told the Los Angeles Times in 2021 about whether he'd continue acting, "What the hell am I still working for in my 90s? Are people going to start throwing tomatoes at you? I’ve gotten to the point where I wondered if that was enough, but not to the point where I decided it was. If you roll out a few turkeys, they’ll tell you soon enough."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1995.

DAN GROSHONG/AFP via Getty

At the time, Eastwood said of directing, "If something comes along where the story itself, the telling of it, is fun, I’m open to it. ... The whole point of directing was something you can do as an older guy."

Back in 2013, Schwarzenegger told Reuters that Eastwood "is a big idol of mine and I always like to learn from him."

