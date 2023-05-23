Arnold Schwarzenegger Says It’s ‘Fantastic’ to See Daughter Katherine Become a Mother (Exclusive)

“It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension,” Schwarzenegger tells PEOPLE

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

and Alex Cramer
Published on May 23, 2023 01:10 PM
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one proud dad. 

At the premiere of his new Netflix series Fubar on Monday, the actor, 75, opened up about what it’s been like to watch his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger become a mother.

“It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension,” Schwarzenegger tells PEOPLE exclusively of Katherine, who shares daughters Eloise, 1, and Lyla, 2 with husband Chris Pratt. “You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great.”

He went on to talk about how much he enjoys spending time with Katherine and the kids. “I just love when she [Katherine] comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he says. The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig.” 

“It's really fun to watch and hang out with her now and to see the way she'll react to the kids because she is so great with them,” the Terminator actor shares.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last week, Schwarzenegger got candid about his divorce from Maria Shriver. The actor reflected on his "very difficult" split from his wife of 25 years and branded the divorce "my failure" in a new cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Opening up about the similarities between himself and the character he plays in his new Netflix CIA series FUBAR, Schwarzenegger discussed whether his character Luke's marriage partly not working out because he cheated, was "deliberately autobiographical."

Two months before Shiver, 67, filed for divorce in July 2011, Schwarzenegger publicly admitted he had fathered a son, Joseph Baena, 25, with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

"We were laughing about it — it feels like it's a documentary," he told THR. "The difference is, in the show, he doesn't consider it cheating because [seducing CIA assets] was part of his profession. His wife moved on because he never was home, and now he has this dilemma with the daughter because she has the same job and it's going to screw up her relationship, too. But in [my real-life marriage to Shriver], it was my f--- up. It was my failure. Also, in the show, he's deep down still in love with his wife."

As for whether or not he misses being married, the former bodybuilder said, "No."

"[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning," he noted. "Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend, [physical therapist] Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I'm really proud of her, and I love her."

Adding how he and Shriver navigated their split and co-parenting, he continued, "[Maria] and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together."

