Arnold Schwarzenegger and Girlfriend Heather Milligan Enjoy Bike Ride Together After Workout

Arnold Schwarzenegger is staying active.

The Terminator star, 75, and his girlfriend Heather Milligan were spotted out for a bike ride in Venice together Thursday after the former California governor showed everyone that although his bodybuilding career is over, he’s still staying in shape.

TheImageDirect.com

Before the couple rode alongside each other through a residential area, Schwarzenegger finished up a workout at Gold’s Gym.

His son Joseph Baena was later seen on his phone leaving the same Venice Beach gym, passing his dad’s billboard for his Netflix docuseries, Arnold, which premiered on June 7. The Austrian actor was spotted taking photos with fans in front of the advertisement earlier that day.

TheImageDirect.com

Schwarzenegger recently stepped out of his usual big screen roles to pursue his first TV show on Netflix called FUBAR. The series premiered less than a month ago and is an action comedy about a CIA operative whose family gets in the way of his duties.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies," Schwarzenegger said in a statement about his first scripted live-action role on television.

He added, "Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

Opening up about the similarities between himself and the character he plays in FUBAR, Schwarzenegger discussed whether Ls infidelity was "deliberately autobiographical."

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Two months before Maria Shriver filed for divorce in July 2011, Schwarzenegger publicly admitted he had fathered a son, Joseph, 25, with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

"We were laughing about it — it feels like it's a documentary," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "The difference is, in the show, he doesn't consider it cheating because [seducing CIA assets] was part of his profession. His wife moved on because he never was home, and now he has this dilemma with the daughter because she has the same job and it's going to screw up her relationship, too. But in [my real-life marriage to Shriver], it was my f - - - up. It was my failure. Also, in the show, he's deep down still in love with his wife."

Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty

As for whether or not he misses being married, the former bodybuilder said, "No." He added, "[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend, [physical therapist] Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I'm really proud of her, and I love her."

Adding how he and Shriver navigated their split and co-parenting, he continued, "She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together."