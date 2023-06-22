Arnold Schwarzenegger and Girlfriend Heather Milligan Enjoy Bike Ride Together After Workout

This comes weeks after the premiere of the actor's Netflix docuseries 'Arnold'

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 09:19PM EDT
Arnold Schwarzenegger with his girlfriend Heather Milligan
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger is staying active.

The Terminator star, 75, and his girlfriend Heather Milligan were spotted out for a bike ride in Venice together Thursday after the former California governor showed everyone that although his bodybuilding career is over, he’s still staying in shape.

Arnold Schwarzenegger with his girlfriend Heather Milligan

TheImageDirect.com

Before the couple rode alongside each other through a residential area, Schwarzenegger finished up a workout at Gold’s Gym.

His son Joseph Baena was later seen on his phone leaving the same Venice Beach gym, passing his dad’s billboard for his Netflix docuseries, Arnold, which premiered on June 7. The Austrian actor was spotted taking photos with fans in front of the advertisement earlier that day.

Joseph Baena exits the famous Gold's Gym

TheImageDirect.com

Schwarzenegger recently stepped out of his usual big screen roles to pursue his first TV show on Netflix called FUBAR. The series premiered less than a month ago and is an action comedy about a CIA operative whose family gets in the way of his duties.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies," Schwarzenegger said in a statement about his first scripted live-action role on television.

He added, "Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

Opening up about the similarities between himself and the character he plays in FUBAR, Schwarzenegger discussed whether Ls infidelity was "deliberately autobiographical."

Fubar. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 101 of Fubar.
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Two months before Maria Shriver filed for divorce in July 2011, Schwarzenegger publicly admitted he had fathered a son, Joseph, 25, with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

"We were laughing about it — it feels like it's a documentary," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "The difference is, in the show, he doesn't consider it cheating because [seducing CIA assets] was part of his profession. His wife moved on because he never was home, and now he has this dilemma with the daughter because she has the same job and it's going to screw up her relationship, too. But in [my real-life marriage to Shriver], it was my f - - - up. It was my failure. Also, in the show, he's deep down still in love with his wife."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver

Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty

As for whether or not he misses being married, the former bodybuilder said, "No." He added, "[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend, [physical therapist] Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I'm really proud of her, and I love her."

Adding how he and Shriver navigated their split and co-parenting, he continued, "She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together."

Related Articles
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says It’s ‘Fantastic’ to See Daughter Katherine Become a Mother (Exclusive)
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage); Maria Shriver attends the 26th Annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says His Divorce from Maria Shriver Was 'Very Difficult': 'It Was My Failure'
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold
Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits His Affair Is a 'Major Failure' in His Life: 'Everyone Had to Suffer'
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver
Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Moment He Told Maria Shriver He Had Child with Housekeeper: 'She Was Crushed'
Chris Hemsworth Arnold Schwarzenegger
Chris Hemsworth Says Run-in with Arnold Schwarzenegger at a Gym in Brazil Was 'a Dream Come True' (Exclusive)
Arnold Schwarzenegger walks onstage during a keynote address by Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse
The Six Biggest Bombshells from Arnold Schwarzenegger's Revealing Netflix Docuseries
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Maria Shriver Initially 'Hated the Idea of Me Running' for California Governor
Arnold. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Politics and Scandals in Trailer for New Netflix Doc
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Would Run for President Now if He Could: 'Put Me In'
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Arnold Schwarzenegger with his wife Maria Shriver wave to fans as the couple arrives for the screening of the film "Les Egares" at the Palais des Festivals during the 56th International Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2003 in Cannes, France
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Relationship Timeline
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: I Love Life with You
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photo of Dad Arnold and Husband Chris Pratt for Father's Day
Fubar. (L to R) Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner, Milan Carter as Barry Putt, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Devon Bostick as Oscar Brunner in episode 105 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Out of Retirement — and in His Daughter's Way — as a Competing CIA Agent in 'FUBAR'
Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Climate Austrian World Summit
Arnold Schwarzenegger Never Wanted to Say Famous 'I'll Be Back' Tagline: 'It Sounded Stupid'
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about clean energy during the Consumer Electronics Show
Arnold Schwarzenegger to Make Action Movie Return in New Film 'Breakout' (Report)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Past Steroid Use
Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls His Past Steroid Use, Urges Bodybuilders to Avoid Them: 'Don’t Go There'