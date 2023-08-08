Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gal Gadot Have Explosive Chemistry in Funny Netflix Clip (Exclusive)

Gal Gadot and Arnold Schwarzenegger are serving up action-packed coffee at Netflix!

In a new promotional clip for 38-year-old Gadot's new movie Heart of Stone that Netflix exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Schwarzenegger, 75, can be seen tending to an espresso machine and wearing a black Netflix apron at the company's headquarters. The featurette was filmed before Hollywood actors went on strike July 13.



As Gadot arrives and asks why Schwarzenegger, whom the company has dubbed Netflix’s Chief Action Officer, is making coffee, the Terminator star clarifies that he is making sure “everything at Netflix is injected with as much action as possible.”



After Schwarzenegger's action-packed coffee then explodes in a man's face in the background, the acting legend then compliments Gadot on Heart of Stone, which she says is “everything you want in a spy movie.”

The Red Notice star walks behind the counter to help Schwarzenegger operate the espresso machine and then presents the actor with a latte that eventually explodes into his face.



“A great spy thrives under pressure,” Gadot says, as the video gives way to a tease at her new spy movie Heart of Stone, in which she costars alongside Jamie Dornan and RRR's Alia Bhatt.



The film follows Gadot as intelligence agent Rachel Stone, who sets off on a dangerous mission to prevent an enemy (Bhatt) from stealing an asset from her worldwide spy agency that is known only as the Heart, according to Netflix's trailer and synopsis for the film. Netflix's Tudum describes the object as "the world's most powerful AI."



Gadot, who produced the action spy thriller Heart of Stone with her husband, entrepreneur Jaron Varsano, recently told PEOPLE that the secret to a harmonious collaboration is to “put the egos aside.”



“I think our biggest thing is once we agreed to disagree, it kind of took all the tension away because he has his own point of view, I have my own, and it's okay if we don't think the same," she said of working with her husband of 15 years.

“The fact that with these big movies that I'm so lucky to get to do, you get to travel for long period of times, far away—and this way we're doing this together and it works brilliantly actually,” she said. The couple cofounded their production company Pilot Wave Motion Pictures in 2019.



The new movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready.



Heart of Stone begins streaming on Netflix Friday. Schwarzenegger stars in the Netflix action series Fubar and is profiled in the Netflix doc series Arnold.

