Army Veteran Was Fatally Shot While Returning from Gym; Mom Struggling to Raise Funds to Bring Body Home

Javon Frazier, a disabled veteran in Houston, was walking home from the gym just after 11 p.m. June 18 when a man in a black hoodie and shorts began shooting at several men in the area, police say.

Frazier, 23, was shot several times and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"He was at the wrong place, at the wrong time," his mother, Claudette Malone told 13 News Now from her front porch in Newport News, Va., noting that her son had joined a church in Houston and had been focusing on his health, going to the gym several times a week and eating healthily.

Frazier was honorably discharged after three years in the U.S. Army, the channel reported. Pursuing a college degree – he attended Houston Community College – he planned to return home to Virginia this month to complete his degree closer to family.

Claudette Malone's son, Javon Frazier, died June 18. Ten days later his body remained in Houston, hundreds of miles from his mother and final burial place in Virginia. Facebook

Malone mourned the “senseless crime” that had taken her son on a GoFundMe page set up to cover expenses. The cost of transport back to Virginia is prohibitive for her, Malone told 13 News Now, noting that as an Army veteran, her son’s burial is covered by the military but not the cost of transporting his body hundreds of miles from Texas to Virginia.

Now, the mother has to pay fees at funeral homes in two states, she said. Her son did not have insurance, she explained on the GoFundMe page, that had raised nearly $9,000 as of Thursday morning.

“You have no idea the pain,” Malone told 13 News Now. “Not only did my son get killed, it's the whole location and the process and then wanting to know why. I'm trying to hold it together. I have my moments. I think it's going to hurt more when his body gets here and I physically see him."

On Wednesday, Malone updated the GoFundMe page to say that her son’s body had been moved from the morgue to the funeral home in Houston.

A 58-year-old man whose name was not released by police was also struck once by a bullet in the same shooting but is expected to survive, police said. Police said that the suspect – described to them by witnesses only by his nondescript clothing – “fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.”

