Army Veteran Was Fatally Shot While Returning from Gym; Mom Struggling to Raise Funds to Bring Body Home

Javon Frazier, 23, was killed in Houston on June 18

By
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer, Senior Crime Writer
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023 08:33AM EDT
Javon Frazier
Javon Frazier. Photo:

Facebook

Javon Frazier, a disabled veteran in Houston, was walking home from the gym just after 11 p.m. June 18 when a man in a black hoodie and shorts began shooting at several men in the area, police say

Frazier, 23, was shot several times and later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

"He was at the wrong place, at the wrong time," his mother, Claudette Malone told 13 News Now from her front porch in Newport News, Va., noting that her son had joined a church in Houston and had been focusing on his health, going to the gym several times a week and eating healthily. 

Frazier was honorably discharged after three years in the U.S. Army, the channel reported. Pursuing a college degree – he attended Houston Community College – he planned to return home to Virginia this month to complete his degree closer to family. 

Javon Frazier and mum Claudette Malone
Claudette Malone's son, Javon Frazier, died June 18. Ten days later his body remained in Houston, hundreds of miles from his mother and final burial place in Virginia.

Facebook

Malone mourned the “senseless crime” that had taken her son on a GoFundMe page set up to cover expenses. The cost of transport back to Virginia is prohibitive for her, Malone told 13 News Now, noting that as an Army veteran, her son’s burial is covered by the military but not the cost of transporting his body hundreds of miles from Texas to Virginia.

Now, the mother has to pay fees at funeral homes in two states, she said. Her son did not have insurance, she explained on the GoFundMe page, that had raised nearly $9,000 as of Thursday morning.

“You have no idea the pain,” Malone told 13 News Now. “Not only did my son get killed, it's the whole location and the process and then wanting to know why. I'm trying to hold it together. I have my moments. I think it's going to hurt more when his body gets here and I physically see him." 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Wednesday, Malone updated the GoFundMe page to say that her son’s body had been moved from the morgue to the funeral home in Houston. 

A 58-year-old man whose name was not released by police was also struck once by a bullet in the same shooting but is expected to survive, police said. Police said that the suspect – described to them by witnesses only by his nondescript clothing – “fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.”

Related Articles
Katie Sorensen
‘Mom Influencer’ Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail for Falsely Accusing Couple of Attempting to Kidnap Her Kids
Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Woman Accused of Killing Mom-to-Be Because She Wanted Baby Is Now Charged in Fetus' Death
Blake I. Hiligh, Zachary F. Pilarcek Former UB football players arraigned on animal cruelty charges
College Football Players Charged After Snapchat Video Allegedly Shows Them Beating Miniature Poodle
Juan Carlos Mata, returned this morning and ultimately took his own life. Mata was the suspect in the homicide of Lesley Reyes
'Obsessed' Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Returns to Crime Scene Days Later and Dies by Suicide in Front of Cops
california teen fatally shot at party
'Heart Broken in a Million Pieces': Calif. Teen Who Recently Laid Father to Rest Is Fatally Shot at Party
Eleni Tavau
Woman Got Restraining Order Against Father of Kids. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death in Front of Them
shelly miscavige
Where Is Shelly Miscavige? What to Know About the Scientology Leader's Missing Wife
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, missing person
Ala. Woman Vanished Nearly 2 Years Ago — Now a Woman Is Accused of Pushing Her Off Cliff
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, left, and defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh stand as the jury enters the courtroom to be dismissed for the day after no verdict was announced in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Parkland School Resource Officer Who Didn't Enter Building During Mass Shooting Found Not Guilty
Terry Lynn Janway; Jack Janway; Dalton Janway
There Were No Domestic Violence Calls to Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws House Before Murder-Suicide: Police
https://www.in.gov/isp/crime-reporting/delphi-homicide-investigation/ Abigail Joyce "Abby" Williams, 13 Delphi Murder victim Suspect: Richard Allen Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14 Delphi Murder victim Credit: Indiana State Police
Delphi Murders Suspect Allegedly Confessed on Jailhouse Call with Wife: 'Admits Several Times'
Timothy Norton
Missouri Man Jailed for Life Over Death of Woman Who Was Caged and Dismembered
A Rankin County Sheriff's Deputy SUV drives through downtown Brandon, Miss.
6 Mississippi Deputies Fired After Accusations of Beating, Sexually Assaulting Black Men During Raid
Ajike Owens and suspect Susan Lorincz
Fla. Woman Who Shot Mom Through Door in Dispute Over Her Children Won't Be Charged with Murder
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide Was 'Adored' in School, Says Principal
Kimberly Hardy
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Was Undergoing Cancer Treatment After Body Found in Woods