U.S. Army Soldier Pleads Guilty to Trying to Aid ISIS in Murdering American Troops

Cole Bridges was arrested in 2021 after communicating online with an FBI agent posing as an ISIS supporter in 2020

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 03:54PM EDT
Cole Bridges
Photo:

Liberty County Sheriffâs Office

A 22-year-old Ohio man pleaded guilty this week to terrorism charges after federal investigators say he tried to help ISIS terrorists kill U.S. troops overseas.

Cole Bridges (who also goes by Cole Gonzales) was arrested in 2021 after communicating online with an FBI agent posing as an ISIS supporter in 2020, prosecutors allege.

According to the Department of Justice, Bridges eventually gave the agent instructions for ways that ISIS fighters could attack U.S. forces in the Middle East. 

"Among other things, Bridges diagrammed specific military maneuvers intended to help ISIS fighters maximize the lethality of attacks on U.S. troops," the department says in a release. "Bridges further provided advice about the best way to fortify an ISIS encampment to repel an attack by U.S. Special Forces, including by wiring certain buildings with explosives to kill the U.S. troops."

Later, in 2021, Bridges allegedly provided the agent with a video of himself wearing his U.S. Army body armor and standing in front of a flag often used by ISIS fighters while making a gesture symbolic of support for ISIS. One week later, Bridges sent a second video, this one in which he narrates a "propaganda speech in support of the anticipated ambush by ISIS on U.S. troops" while using a voice manipulator.

“As he admitted in court [Wednesday], Cole Bridges attempted to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his fellow soldiers in service of ISIS and its violent ideology," Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in the release. "Bridges’s traitorous conduct was a betrayal of his comrades and his country."

Williams continued: "Thanks to the incredible work of the prosecutors of this Office and our partners at the FBI and the U.S. Army, Bridges’s malign intent was revealed, and he now awaits sentencing for his crimes.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bridges pled guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to murder U.S. military service members, and faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Related Articles
Don Lemon
Don Lemon Is Enjoying 'Bonus Time' with Fiancé After CNN Departure as He's Spotted Vacationing in the Hamptons
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Wishes 'Incredible Father' Donald Trump Happy Birthday Amid His Federal Indictment
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami's Republican Mayor Francis Suarez Launches Run for President
Donald Trump returns from Bedminster
Donald Trump Celebrates His 77th Birthday in Shadow of Indictment: 'A Lot on His Plate' (Source)
Karine Jean-Pierre
White House Press Secretary Opens Up About Doing Her Job From a 'Vulnerable' Place: 'Have to Put My Armor On'
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Indictment Is Strong, Say Legal Experts: 'The Evidence Is Damning'
Donald Trumps Heads to Famous Miami Cuban Restaurant After Historic Arrangement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68opF5dfj28
Donald Trump Supporters Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Him After Historic Arraignment
White House Bans Woman for Topless at Pride
White House Bans Woman Who Went Topless at Pride Month Event: 'Inappropriate and Disrespectful'
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump depart the funeral of Ivana Trump, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause Ivana Trump, New York, United States - 20 Jul 2022
Melania Trump Wants Donald to Fight Charges 'to the End' — but Don't Expect Public Remarks (Exclusive Source)
Donald Trump
Donald Trump ‘Desperately’ Looked for Lawyers over the Weekend, Wants ‘Younger’ Attorneys Beside Him (Source)
Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Celebrates Daughter's Bat Mitzvah with Siblings Days After Donald Trump's Federal Indictment
George Soros, 92, Hands Control of His $25 Billion Empire to His Second-Oldest Son
George Soros, 92, Hands Control of $25 Billion Empire to His Third-Oldest Son: 'He's Earned It'
Denee Benton Tony Awards
‘The Gilded Age’ Star Denée Benton Calls Ron DeSantis ‘the Grand Wizard’ in Tony Awards Speech
Joe & Jill Biden Host White House Screening of 'Flamin' Hot' Featuring Eva Longoria
White House Set to Host a Special Screening of Eva Longoria's New Film 'Flamin' Hot': 'An Incredible Honor'
Donald Trump documents split
Donald Trump Allegedly Stored Classified Documents in Bathroom, Among Other Places, at Mar-a-Lago
Walt Nauta
Donald Trump's White House Valet Has Also Been Indicted as 'Co-Conspirator' in Classified Docs Case