Armie Hammer Won't Face Sexual Assault Charges After 'Extremely Thorough' Review, District Attorney Says

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office chose not to file charges against the actor due to "insufficient evidence"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 31, 2023 05:58 PM
Armie Hammer
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Armie Hammer won't see sexual assault charges brought against him by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, Tiffiny Blacknell, director of the bureau of communications, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that "due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime," said Blacknell.

"As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault," Blacknell added. "Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services."

In March 2021, Los Angeles police first identified Hammer as a suspect in an investigation into an alleged 2017 sexual assault.

Lawyers for Hammer, 36, previously denied the claims made by a woman identified as Effie, who was behind the Instagram account House of Effie that first anonymously shared allegations against the actor.

Armie Hammer
Todd Williamson/NBCU/Getty

She accused Hammer of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during their on-and-off four-year relationship, which occurred while he was married to ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Back in 2021, his lawyers denied the rape allegation and maintained that his relationship with Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Effie told CNN on Wednesday she is "disappointed" by the L.A. County District Attorney's decision not to prosecute Hammer.

"I felt a duty to speak out and file a report in order to try to hold Armie accountable for all the harm and trauma he has caused me and in order to protect other women from experiencing similar abuse," she said.

The actor, who last appeared in the 2022 film Death on the Nile, spoke out for the first time since the series of abuse allegation that rocked his Hollywood career in an interview with Air Mail published in February. At the time, Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing, though he admitted to being emotionally abusive toward ex-partners.

Los Angeles Confidential And Armie Hammer Celebrate The Annual Awards Issue With Belvedere Vodka
Randy Shropshire/Getty

Hammer maintained to Air Mail that the woman who accused him of rape was acting out a "scene" planned in advance with him.

"She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a 'consensual non-consent scene,' CNC," Hammer claimed to Air Mail.

"Every single thing was discussed beforehand," he said. "I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Brian Tyree Henry attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023
Brian Tyree Henry Jokes He's Jealous of His 'Spider-Verse' Character's 'Amazingly Built' Body (Exclusive)
THE LITTLE MERMAID, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem
Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem Want 'Six or Seven' 'Little Mermaid' Spinoffs About Ursula and King Triton
robert-de-niro-al-pacino.jpg
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: Inside the Parallel Lives of the Legendary Actors
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood
Arnold Schwarzenegger Honors 'Legend' Clint Eastwood for 93rd Birthday: 'Heroes Don't Retire'
Halloween Top Gun Maverick
Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Sets New Box Office Record 1 Year After Release
SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Henry Cavill, as Superman
'The Flash' Star Sasha Calle Says Henry Cavill Praised Her Supergirl Performance: 'That Meant the World'
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022
Taika Waititi Praises Wife Rita Ora as 'Extremely Talented': 'We've Got a Similar Sense of Humor'
Ryan Gosling, Ken Doll
Ryan Gosling Reacts to Barbie Fans Who Say He's 'Not My Ken': 'There Are Many Other Kens to Play With'
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford Jokes Wife Calista Flockhart Is 'Still Giving Me S---' for Recent Curse-Filled Interview
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Channing Tatum poses for a photo before he signs copies of his new children's book "The One and Only Sparkella Makes A Plan" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA)
Channing Tatum Says He's ‘Done’ with ‘Magic Mike’: ‘I'd Only Come Back for 'Grumpy Old Strippers’'
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend an event in London.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend an Event in London Together amid Rekindling Their Romance
Actress Brooke Shields and boyfriend Chris Henchy attend the 11th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 2, 2000
The Sweetest Throwback Photos of Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy
The Flash director Andy Muschietti and actor Ezra Miller
'The Flash' Director Andy Muschietti Wants Ezra Miller to Reprise Title Role in Sequel If It 'Happens'
Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are seen on the set of "It Ends With Us"
‘It Ends with Us’ Cast: Here’s Who’s Playing Lily, Ryle and Atlas in the Movie Adaptation
James Marsden seen at the hotel Eden Roc Cap d'Antibes during the 76th Cannes Film festival 2023 enjoying a swim with a friend and looking hunky in blue swimming trunks
James Marsden Goes Shirtless While on Vacation in France
Amber Heard, amidst personal challenges, ventures out to explore her newfound home in Spain
Amber Heard Is All Smiles at a Book Fair in Madrid: See the Photo