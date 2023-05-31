Armie Hammer Won't Face Sexual Assault Charges After 'Extremely Thorough' Review, District Attorney Says

Armie Hammer won't see sexual assault charges brought against him by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, Tiffiny Blacknell, director of the bureau of communications, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that "due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime," said Blacknell.

"As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault," Blacknell added. "Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services."

In March 2021, Los Angeles police first identified Hammer as a suspect in an investigation into an alleged 2017 sexual assault.

Lawyers for Hammer, 36, previously denied the claims made by a woman identified as Effie, who was behind the Instagram account House of Effie that first anonymously shared allegations against the actor.

Todd Williamson/NBCU/Getty

She accused Hammer of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during their on-and-off four-year relationship, which occurred while he was married to ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Back in 2021, his lawyers denied the rape allegation and maintained that his relationship with Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Effie told CNN on Wednesday she is "disappointed" by the L.A. County District Attorney's decision not to prosecute Hammer.

"I felt a duty to speak out and file a report in order to try to hold Armie accountable for all the harm and trauma he has caused me and in order to protect other women from experiencing similar abuse," she said.

The actor, who last appeared in the 2022 film Death on the Nile, spoke out for the first time since the series of abuse allegation that rocked his Hollywood career in an interview with Air Mail published in February. At the time, Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing, though he admitted to being emotionally abusive toward ex-partners.

Randy Shropshire/Getty

Hammer maintained to Air Mail that the woman who accused him of rape was acting out a "scene" planned in advance with him.

"She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a 'consensual non-consent scene,' CNC," Hammer claimed to Air Mail.

"Every single thing was discussed beforehand," he said. "I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

