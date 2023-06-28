Armie Hammer may be rekindling an old relationship following his divorce from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

On Wednesday, Hammer, 36, was spotted spending time in Santa Margherita, Italy, with a woman TMZ identified as his ex-girlfriend Lisa Perejma.

Photographers spotted the pair sharing a kiss and holding hands during their Italian getaway just days after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Hammer and Chambers, 40, reached a settlement in their divorce three years after Chambers first filed.

Lisa Perejma and Armie Hammer. TMZ

Hammer and Perejma were first linked in 2021, when a source told PEOPLE that Hammer had been dating a dental hygienist on the Cayman Islands, later identified as Perejma.

A rep for Hammer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Perejma did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



Lisa Perejma and Armie Hammer. TMZ

In a Declaration of Default obtained by PEOPLE regarding Hammer and Chambers' divorce, the court document revealed “the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court" and that the pair are asking "the court [to] approve the agreement.”



Hammer and Chambers married in May 2010, and they share two kids: Harper, 8, and Ford Douglas Amand, 6.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She originally filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The pair wrote at the time, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," in identical statements on social media at the time they announced the breakup.



Chambers herself has found love again in the wake of her breakup with Hammer. Back in September, a source told PEOPLE she had been dating a new boyfriend "for over six months," after Chambers shared some Polaroids of herself kissing her new beau during a beach day in the Cayman Islands. "She's super happy and in love," the source said at the time.



Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers. Getty Images (2)

In May, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office decided not to pursue sexual assault charges against Hammer in one case the department was investigating because they were "unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."



Los Angeles police had first identified Hammer as a suspect in an investigation into an alleged 2017 sexual assault back in March 2021.

