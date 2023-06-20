Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce 3 Years After She Filed

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have reached a settlement in their divorce three years after she filed, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, the former couple reached an agreement that will soon be finalized by a judge.

Hammer, 36, and Chambers, 40, married in May 2010, and they share two kids: Harper, 8, and Ford Douglas Amand, 6.

In a Declaration of Default obtained by PEOPLE, the court document revealed “the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court" and that the pair are asking "the court [to] approve the agreement.”

She filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. When they announced their breakup at the time, they said in identical statements on social media, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents."

"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," they added.

Hammer later became the subject of serious allegations including sexual assault, which derailed the actor's movie career.

In May, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office decided not to pursue sexual assault charges in one case because, after an investigation, they were "unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

The Call Me By Your Name actor, who last appeared in the 2022 film Death on the Nile, spoke out for the first time since the series of abuse allegations in an interview with Air Mail published in February. At the time, Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing but admitted to being emotionally abusive toward ex-partners.

Chambers told Elle magazine in February that she "always will" support Hammer.

"All I've ever wanted is for him to be sober, healthy, and happy. And he is that," she said at the time.

"He's really present when he's with the kids, and that's all I can hope for," she added. "All you want is for your children to have two solid parents, right? That's always the goal, so anything I can do to support that, I will."

