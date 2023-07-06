Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Include Candy Stipulation in Joint Custody Agreement of Their Kids

The couple share daughter Harper Grace, 8, and son Ford Douglas, 6

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 6, 2023 03:45PM EDT
Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers
Photo: Getty Images (2)

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have agreed to joint custody of their two kids.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 36, and his ex-wife, 40, have come to a custody agreement just weeks after finalizing their divorce. The former couple was married from May 2010 until July 2020 and share daughter Harper Grace, 8, and son Ford Douglas, 6.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the pair have agreed on "joint legal custody," meaning that both Hammer and Chambers will have to "cooperate and agree in making any and all decisions relating to the health, education and welfare" of their two kids.

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer

Although Hammer and Chambers reached an agreement, their joint custody comes with a few stipulations, one of which pertains to their kids' diet. Both parties have agreed that it is not in their kids "best interest to consistently have candy during either parent's respective custodial times" and that they will both refrain from giving their kids candy.

They also agreed to co-parenting counseling and that neither will smoke in the presence of their kids.

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In July 2020, Chambers filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, Hammer was entrenched in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape, which he denied.

Since their divorce, Chambers revealed that the two are in a really great place. "We talk all the time," said Chambers, "We're committed fully and wholly to our children and to being together as much as possible in a nonromantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do."

"Armie has been focused on his healing," she added. "There's the oxygen mask theory: You can't really take care of someone until you are taken care of. There's a reason on the plane they say, 'Secure your own mask before helping others.' He has been very busy securing his own mask. My mask has been secured, [the kids'] masks are on, so right now it's really been a lot about focusing on them, protecting them."

